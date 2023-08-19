Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is making a comeback, check episodes and premiere dates here

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Donald, and Daisy are coming back to hit your nostalgia chord. Yes, you read it right. Disney Junior is all set to revive its long-running series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Deadline reported. The series will premiere in 2025 and has been titled Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 for now.

For those unversed, the series originated in 2006 and bagged an Emmy Award. The new show's description has the mention of Mickey and his pals who are back to the clubhouse to experience new adventures filled with laughter, surprises, and songs. According to Disney Junior, the series will see Taye Diggs as King Triton, Mykal as Michelle Harris, and Amber Riley as Ursula. The series will follow an 8-year-old Ariel and friends in the fantasy Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Episodes and premiere dates

With the star cast and plot, Disney Junior also announced multiple premiere dates. The new series RoboGobo will have voices of star like Alison Pill, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ana Gasteyer, Cynthia Erivo, Valeria Bertinelli, and Dule Hill. The series will follow the kid inventor Dax who gives Robo-suits to the pets. With the power, the pets will go on a mission to save other pets in trouble.

Disney Junior also announced premiere dates. The series Doc McStuffins: The Doc and Bella Are In! will stream on September 6. While Season 2 of Firebuds will premiere in November, new episodes of Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures will debut on November 8. Moreover, Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats will premiere on October 1 on Disney Channel and will also stream on Disney+ on October 2.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse first premiered on May 5, 2006, and ended on November 6, 2016.

Also Read: Do you know 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' has a Bruce Lee connection? Know full story

Latest Hollywood News