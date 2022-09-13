Hindi Diwas 2022: 6 interesting facts about Hindi language you should know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hindi Diwas 2022

Hindi Diwas 2022: National Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is observed every year on September 14 in India to promote Hindi as Matra Bhasha (mother tongue) of India. The day is a celebration of the Hindi language and its cultural heritage and values among the people of the country. Hindi is not only our mother tongue but it is a symbol of national identity and pride for all the citizens. It binds the people together. Hindi was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949. Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world.

Here are some interesting facts you probably didn't know about the Hindi language:



1. Hindi is also spoken in Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Nepal

2. English words including avatar, bungalow, guru, jungle, khaki, karma, loot, mantra, nirvana, punch, pyjamas, sorbet, shampoo, thug, typhoon and yoga, are borrowed from Hindi.

3. Letters of Hindi alphabet have own independent and distinct sound. Hindi script is phonetic, which is why words are pronounded exactly as they are written.

4. Hindi got its name from the persian word 'Hind' meaning "land of the Indus River".

5. In the year 1881, Bihar replaced Urdu with Hindi as its sole official state language and thus became the first Indian state to adopt Hindi.

6. On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language of the newly formed nation.

