Hindi Diwas 2022: History, significance of this occasion and quotes & messages to share with others

Hindi Diwas 2022: People in India will be celebrating Hindi Diwas in September 14. National Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is observed to promote Hindi as the 'Matra Bhasha' or the mother tongue of India. The day is a celebration of Hindi and its cultural importance among the people of the country and abroad. Various Hindi literary festivals, Hindi poetry sessions, Hindi essay writing competitions, and speech contests are organised around the nation, especially in schools, to celebrate Hindi Diwas and instill in the younger generation pride over Hindi.

Hindi Diwas 2022: The history of this occasion

The Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language of the country on September 14, 1949 under Article 343. It started being observed as Hindi Day after stalwarts like Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das lobbied hard for the cause. The Hindi language is spoken by as many as 250 million people as the original language.

Hindi Diwas 2022: The Significance of this occasion

Numerous cultural festivals are held on Hindi Diwas to honour Hindi literature and to show respect to the Hindi language. On Hindi Diwas, the government ministries, departments, PSUs, banks, and citizens receive awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and the Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar for their contributions to the Hindi language. The idea is to increase the popularity of Hindi as a spoken and written language and take pride in Hindi as Indian citizens.

Hindi Diwas 2022: Wishes and Quotes

-- Haath mein tumhare desh ki shaan,

Hindi apnakar tum bano mahan,

Happy Hindi Diwas!!

-- Hum sab ka abhimaan hai Hindi,

Bharatvarsh ki shaan hai Hindi!

Happy Hindi Diwas!!

-- Bharat maa ke bhaal par saji swarnim bindi hoon,

Main bharat ki beti aapki apni Hindi hoon.

Hindi diwas ki shubh kamnaayein!

-- Aao ek saath milkar muheem chalayein,

Aaj hi se Hindi bhaasha apnayein.

Happy Hindi diwas!!

-- Angrezi bhasa ko phachaad do,

Aur Hindi ko aakaar do!

Happy Hindi diwas!!

-- Poori duniya mein apni alag pehchaan banayein,

Desh-Duniya tak Hindi pahucayein!!

Happy Hindi diwas!!

-- Raashtriya vyavahaar mein Hindi ko kaam mein laana desh ki unnati ke liye aavashyak hai- Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Hindi diwas!!

