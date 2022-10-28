Global Champagne Day 2022: 5 Champagne cocktails that you can prepare at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Champagne cocktails to drink at a party

Global Champagne Day 2022: Champagne, one of the most desired drinks on various occasions, is associated with royalty and nobility. The use of champagne started during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries. Through advertising and packaging, champagne gradually gained popularity among the emerging middle class.

If you want to jazz up your flavors on Global Champagne Day today, drink a cocktail by easily making it at home. Check out some simple champagne recipes here-

1) French 75 Cocktail

This is one of the most refreshing, tangy, and bubbly brunch drinks that is specially made for a dinner party to share with friends and family. It is one of the most simple drinks that you can prepare at home conveniently. In this champagne, the flavors include gin, lemon juice, and syrup.

Ingredients

1) 1 ½ ounce gin

2) ½ ounce simple syrup

3) 3 ounces champagne (about 1/2 glass)

4) ¾ ounce lemon juice (plus lemon twist garnish, optional)

Instructions:

1)Prepare the lemon twist garnish.

2)Place the gin, lemon juice, and syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice.

3)Shake for 15 seconds until cold. Strain the liquid into a champagne flute.

4) You can also pour these ingredients right into the flute. But the classic method is to use a cocktail shaker. According to one’s preference, you can shake up to 4 drinks at one time.

5) Don't forget to top off with champagne. You can garnish and serve.

6) A party variation that can be used for 8 servings.

For a pitcher:

a) Stir together 1 ½ cups gin, ¾ cup lemon juice, and ½ cup simple syrup and refrigerate until serving

b) Stir with 1 handful of ice, then discard the ice.

c) For serving purposes, add 3 ounces (6 tablespoons) of gin mixture to each glass with 3 ounces of champagne.

2) Best Mimosa

A classic version of an easy champagne cocktail: The Mimosa. It is sweeter with a nuanced flavor. You can get a beautiful and bright mimosa with a dash of orange liqueur.

Ingredients

1) One 750 ml bottle of chilled sparkling wine, Cava or Prosecco, (makes about 8 mimosas)

2) 16-20 ounces of pulp-free orange juice, (2 ounces per drink)

3) Champagne

Instructions:

1) Open the bottle of sparkling wine.

2) Pour 2 ounces of orange juice into a champagne flute. Then, slowly add the champagne until the glass is full.

3) Once the bubbles have gone down a little bit, add more champagne as per your preference. Do not stir.

4) Garnish with fresh fruit if desired.

3) Negroni Sbagliato

Another one of the most desired cocktails, Negroni Sbagliato is a mix-up version of the classic cocktail. It uses sparkling wine instead of gin. The lightly sweet champagne can make a better-balanced flavor than the gin.

Ingredients

1) 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) sweet or semi-sweet red vermouth

2) 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of Campari

3) 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) Prosecco, champagne, or other sparkling wine

4) Ice, for serving (try clear ice!)

5) For the garnish: Orange peel

Instructions:

1) Stir the vermouth and Campari in a lowball glass.

2) Add ice to it.

3) Top off the glass with sparkling wine.

4) Garnish with an orange peel.

4) St Germain Champagne cocktail

Floral, bubbly, botanical, and tangy- you can get it all in one liqueur which is made with elderflowers (the small white flowers of an elderberry plant). This bottle of fancy liqueur is the perfect champagne for cocktails at any point in time.

Ingredients:

1) 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) St. Germain

2) 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) gin

3) ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) lemon juice

4) ½ ounce (1 tablespoon) of simple syrup or pure maple syrup

5) 3 ounces (6 tablespoons) champagne (about ½ glass)

Instructions:

1) Place St. Germain, syrup, gin, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice.

2) Shake for 15 seconds until it gets cold. You can strain the liquid into a champagne flute.

3) You can top off the glass with champagne. You can garnish and serve.

(Note: You can also use the large batch of St. Germain, syrup, gin, and lemon juice, according to your preference. You can measure out 6 tablespoons per glass.)

5) Aperol Spritz

This bubbly Italian cocktail is easy to prepare. These Aperol spritzes are best made one by one. You can make one cocktail and you can make the necessary changes.

Ingredients:

1) Ice

2) 3 ounces (1 part) Aperol

3) 3 ounces (1 part) dry Prosecco

4) 1 ounce (a splash) of club soda or unflavored sparkling water

5) Orange slice, for garnish

Recipe:

1) Add ice to a wine glass until it is nearly full.

2) Pour in the Aperol.

3) Pour in an equal amount of Prosecco.

4) Top your drink off with a splash of club soda.

5) Add a slice of orange.

So, to make the most of your time, you can choose any champagne cocktail as per your choice.

