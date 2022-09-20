Tuesday, September 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Say cheers with these refreshing and easy-to-make cocktail recipes

Say cheers with these refreshing and easy-to-make cocktail recipes

Cocktails can not only make you feel refreshed, but you can also regulate the amount of alcohol you are consuming. Know how to make cocktail recipes at home.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2022 22:55 IST
cocktail recipes
Image Source : IANS 3 refreshing and easy-to-make cocktail recipes

 To give your favourite cocktail recipes a fresh touch and a fruity twist, try using fresh fruit. Never pass up an opportunity to celebrate, even if it means simply curling up in a corner with one of these delicious Absolut Vodka aperitifs.

Absolut Grapefruit Vodka Tonic

INGREDIENTS:

Ice Cubes

45 ml Absolut Grapefruit

120 ml Tonic Water

1 Wedge Grapefruit

HOW TO MIX IT:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.

Add all ingredients and stir.

Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Absolut Swedish Paloma

INGREDIENTS:

45 ml Absolut Grapefruit

45 ml Grapefruit juice

10 ml lime juice

Soda water

 

Read: North to South, savour the flavours from different regions of India

Grapefruit wedge for garnish

HOW TO MIX IT:

Related Stories
New Year 2022: Irish Coffee to sparkling Bees Knees, delectable cocktails to amp up your celebration

New Year 2022: Irish Coffee to sparkling Bees Knees, delectable cocktails to amp up your celebration

Spice up your Holi 2022 party with THESE cocktail recipes

Spice up your Holi 2022 party with THESE cocktail recipes

World Cocktail Day: 10 easy recipes to beat the summer heat by crafting some palate-pleasing drinks

World Cocktail Day: 10 easy recipes to beat the summer heat by crafting some palate-pleasing drinks

Pour all ingredients except the soda into a shaker.

Add ice cubes.

Shake and pour into a highball (salted rim optional).

Top up with Soda.

Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Read: 5 Alternatives for white sugar that won't compromise taste and health

The Greyhound

INGREDIENTS:

Ice Cubes

45 ml Absolut Grapefruit

90 ml Grapefruit Juice

1 Twist Grapefruit Zest

HOW TO MIX IT:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.

Add all ingredients.

Garnish with a twisted grapefruit zest

Read More Lifestyle News

Top News

Latest News