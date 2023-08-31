Fitness influencer Larissa Borges dies after double cardiac arrest, know what is it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fitness influencer Larissa Borges dies after double cardiac arrest

Brazillian fitness influencer Larissa Borges died after suffering a double cardiac arrest. Larissa was just 33 years old. She was a beacon of hope and inspiration to many, and her death at such a young age has sent shockwaves through the fitness community.

Larissa was known for her vibrant personality and her dedication to helping people reach their fitness goals. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and did not hesitate to share her knowledge with others. She had built a strong following on social media, with her videos and posts gaining millions of views. Sadly, Larissa's life was cut short after she suffered a double cardiac arrest.

However, the exact cause of Larissa's death is still unknown, but it serves as a reminder of how important it is to pay attention to your body and be aware of any changes or signs that something might be wrong. If you are experiencing any unusual symptoms or changes in your heart rate or rhythm, it is important to seek medical help right away.

What is Cardiac Arrest?

Cardiac arrest is a medical emergency where the heart stops beating unexpectedly. It occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood around the body and can be caused by an arrhythmia, meaning an abnormality in the heart's electrical activity. Cardiac arrest can be caused by a variety of factors, such as a heart attack, an arrhythmia, a drug overdose, or even physical trauma. Without immediate medical attention, it can lead to death or permanent disability. Signs of a cardiac arrest include a sudden loss of consciousness, loss of pulse, and difficulty breathing. Treatment for cardiac arrest includes CPR and defibrillation to restore normal heart rhythm. It is important to seek immediate medical attention for anyone suffering from cardiac arrest so that they can receive the life-saving treatment they need.

Know what happens in Double Cardiac Arrest

Double Cardiac Arrest is a rare and serious medical condition that occurs when both the heart's ventricles fail to contract properly, resulting in cardiac arrest. This means that both the heart's upper and lower chambers are unable to pump blood effectively, leading to a lack of oxygenated blood flow to the brain and other organs. It can happen due to stress, or underlying heart disease.

Larissa will be remembered as an inspirational figure who touched the lives of many with her positive attitude and dedication to helping others reach their fitness goals. Her passing has left an indelible mark on the fitness community and she will be greatly missed.

