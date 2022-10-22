Dhanteras 2022: Do NOT buy these 5 things on Diwali or you'll be bringing in bad luck instead of good

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dhanteras 2022

Dhanteras 2022: The markets are up and running as Diwali is here. The five-day-long festival will begin on October 23 with Dhanteras. It is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the year to buy something new. It is believed that buying something on this day brings in good luck to the person and his family. It is seen that on the occasion of Dhanteras, people usually have gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics on their shopping lists. As per the popular notion, this is a gesture to welcome Kubera and Lakshmi, both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology, to one's home.

However, there are certain things that one should keep in mind. It is said, that there are some things that one should avoid buying on Dhanteras at all costs. If you buy these on Dhanteras, you will be bringing in bad luck instead of good. Listed below are such things that you should not buy on the eve of Dhanteras:

Iron

Not attempting to propagate superstitions, but as per popular beliefs, one should not buy products that are made of iron on Dhanteras. Instead, you choose to bring something made of copper, brass, and silver to your homes on Diwali.

Cars

While many buy vehicles on Dhanteras, it is advised that while you can bring the automobile to your home on this day, you should not make the payment on this day. Instead, to keep the positivity at home, the payment should be made the day before.

Sharp objects

There is a misconception that buying any metal brings good luck on Dhanteras. So, if possible, then try to give a miss to knives, scissors, and other sharp objects a miss on your shopping spree.

Gifts

Though one gives out gifts on Diwali but don't buy anything on Dhanteras for other people. It is considered inauspicious to send money or precious metal like gold out of the house on this day.

Black products

Even though you enjoy wearing black because it makes you look attractive, the colour is not considered auspicious. People typically keep it separate from anything religious. Hence, it is not recommended to bring anything in the colour black home on Dhanteras.

--with ANI inputs

Disclaimer- This article is based on general public information and proverbs. India TV does not confirm its veracity.

