Dhanteras 2022: Know what to buy according to your zodiac sign to gain wealth

Dhanteras 2022: The festival of Dhanteras is here and on this day people shop fiercely in the market. It is said that buying new things on this festival is auspicious, espciallu the broom, utensils, coriander and gold and silver items. But astrologers suggest that on this day, buying things according to your zodiac sign are even more auspicious. It is said that by buying an item according to the zodiac, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Dhanvantari are obtained. Let us know buying what will be auspicious for you according to your zodiac signs on the day of Dhanteras.

Aries

Aries should buy silver things on the day of Dhanteras. You can buy some silver jewelery or any small utensils.

Taurus

Taurus zodiac sign should bring home the Gomti Chakra on Dhan Trayodashi. Buy it and install it in the place of worship or temple.

Gemini

It would be better if Gemini buy gold items on the evening of Dhanteras. It is not necessary that you buy any heavy or precious thing of gold. You can also bring some light ornaments.

Cancer

On this day, Cancer zodiac sign should bring Shriyantra. If you bring a silver yantra, it will be even more auspicious.

Leo

On this day, the people of Leo zodiac sign should bring home a bronze vessel in which water can be kept.

Virgo

On Dhanteras, Virgo people should bring a brass vessel. You can bring a brass jug, glass or lota or any other vessel.

Libra

On the day of Dhanteras, it would be good if the Libra zodiac sign bring an electronic item. You can shop for mobiles, laptops or LED bulbs.

Scorpio

On this day, people of Scorpio zodiac sign should spend money with the sense of protection instead of splurginh. It would be better if you invest money in some land or property.

Sagittarius

Buy a vehicle on Dhanteras. You can buy anything from a bicycle to a four wheeler.

Capricorn

On this day, bring home something of blue color from the market. You can also buy and bring any item to decorate the house.

Aquarius

Buy silverware or silver jewelery on Dhanteras. It would be better that on this day you bring a silver item for a woman in the house.

Pisces

Pisces can bring electronic items or any brass item on Dhanteras. You can also bring home a brass vessel or an idol.

