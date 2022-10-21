Happy Dhanteras 2022: Best Wishes, Status, HD images, Facebook & WhatsApp SMS for your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Dhanteras 2022: Best Wishes for loved ones

Happy Dhanteras 2022: Dhantrayodashi, commonly known as Dhanteras, kicks off the five-day Diwali celebrations. It's that time of year when the houses are decked out with lights and rangolis, and everyone is busy eating sweets and shopping. It is seen as lucky to purchase gold, silver, and other items during Dhanteras. It is thought that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the sea during Dhanteras. As a result, on the auspicious day of Trayodashi, the Goddess and Lord Kubera (the god of wealth) are worshipped. This year, Dhanteras will be observed on October 23 across the nation. The fact that it is being observed following the fiasco of coronavirus outbreaks this year means that celebrations will be full of enthusiasm and zeal. Therefore, we are here with some Facebook and WhatsApp messages, SMS, and best wishes for the occasion.

Dhanteras 2022: Best Wishes, Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, Status

On this auspicious festival, may your life: Shimmer with Silver; Shine with Gold; And dazzle like Platinum! Happy Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras Celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity. May Happiness comes at your steps easily. Wishing many bright future in your life. Shubh Dhanteras!

Maa Laxmi ka niwas ho, Sankat ka nash ho, Sar pe unnati ka taj ho. Happy Dhanteras.

May the light of Diyas bring the brightness of prosperity and joy into your life. Wishing you and your family a Happy Dhanteras and a sparkling Diwali.

I wish you health, wealth and peace on this fortunate day of Dhanteras. Shubh Dhanteras.

May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill Your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts you ever wished. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras 2021!

Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dear Dhan Kuber Maharaj Please Bless the Recipient of this Message with Good Health, Good Wealth and Good Fortune on the divine occasion of Dhantrayodashi. Shubh Dhanteras!

May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.

May Maa Lakshmi shower her precious blessings upon you and your family. This Dhanteras, I hope for your happiness and prosperity. Shubh Dhantrayodashi!

Dhanteras 2022: Status, HD Wallpapers and Images

