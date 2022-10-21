Modi in Kedarnath: PM wears 'Chola Dora' with swastika symbol and fulfills promise to Chamba women

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Modi in Kedarnath

Modi in Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Friday. Before proceeding towards the Badrinath temple, he performed a "puja" at the famous temple. For the occasion, he wore 'Chola Dora'. A special outfit gifted to him by women of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba. He wore a white-coloured traditional pahadi attire with a "swastika" symbol embroidered on it.

The traditional pahadi outfit in white colour sporting fine hand embroidery was gifted to the prime minister during his recent visit to Himachal. PM Modi, on receiving the gift had promised the women that he would wear it the first instance during a visit to a cold region. Take a look at the photos:

During his two-day tour of the state, Modi will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones for some new ones. Earlier in the day, the prime minister was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt on his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane.

After performing the "puja" at the Kedarnath temple, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. Using the ropeway, devotees will now be able to reach the temple from Gaurikund in 30 minutes.

Modi also visited the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and spent some time there.

At Badrinath Dham, he will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront.

In the afternoon, Modi will lay the foundation stones for road and ropeway projects worth Rs 3,400 crore for the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, and address a gathering at Mana village. He will also review the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes in the area.

This is Modi's sixth visit to Kedarnath and second to Badrinath as the prime minister.

