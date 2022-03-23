Boat-shaped with Brahma Kamal: PM Modi's cap at Dhami's swearing-in ceremony speaks of Uttarakhand’s tradition

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi wears Uttarakhand’s traditional cap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues the tradition of wearing headgears from different states and cultures. On Wednesday, he along with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda were present at the swearing-in ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the 11th CM of Uttarakhand. For the event, PM Modi was spotted wearing a cap from Uttarakhand along with 'Brahma kamal', which is the state flower of Uttarakhand that blooms in the mountains. Boat-shaped, black in colour, and an embossed Brahma Kamal are what the cap consisted of.

Brahma Kamal flower

The flower, that only blooms after sunset, has purple flower heads enclosed in layers of boat-shaped and greenish-yellow petals. This flower grows only once a year, from August to mid-September. This flower is generally used for worship. Holy shrines like Kedarnath and Badrinath offer the Brahma Kamal flowers while worshipping. It stands for 'Lotus of Brahma'. Not just this, the flower has many medicinal properties. Locals use it to heal bruises and cuts.

PM Modi earlier wore the cap on Republic Day 2022

This isn't the first time that PM Narendra Modi donned Uttarakhand’s traditional cap. Earlier on 73rd Republic Day, January 26th, he was seen wearing the cap along with Manipur's stole. Impressed by the MP's choice and fashion, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his 'heartfelt gratitude' to Modi 'on behalf of 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand'.