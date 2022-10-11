PM Modi wears South Indian 'Veshti' with dhoti while offering puja at Mahakaleshwar temple

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi wears South Indian 'Veshti' with dhoti

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed puja at the Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain and dedicated the first phase of the "Shri Mahakal Lok" corridor to the residents of India. The PM unveiled the 'shivaling' by pressing a remote control button from a short distance from the gateway in the presence of a large number of seers in the background.

Prime Minister Modi wore a traditional South Indian 'Veshti' with dhoti for the prayers. Clad in a white 'dhoti' with different hues of gold and a traditional white 'veshti' that was beautifully bordered with shades of orange and gold, Prime Minister Modi entered the Lord Mahakal temple's sanctum sanctorum earlier this evening. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Phase-I of the 'Mahakal Lok' project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.

Around six in the evening, Modi entered the shrine of the Lord Mahakal temple dressed in a traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole). He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Earlier, the prime minister arrived at Indore airport from Ahmedabad where he was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya. Later, he flew to Ujjain in a chopper where he was received by the governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chouhan.

The temple precinct will nearly triple in size as a result of the project. The project's overall price cost is close to Rs 850 crore. The first phase of the Mahakal Lok project would enhance pilgrims' visits to the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities. In addition to decongesting the entire neighborhood, the project will focus in particular to preserving and restoring historic structures.

