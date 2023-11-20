Chhath Puja 2023 Last Day: Offer Arghya to rising sun, know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chhath Puja 2023 Last Day

Today is the fourth and last day of the great festival of Chhath Puja. This year the festival started on November 17, the devotees offered Nahay-Khay on the first day, Kharna on the second day, and Arghya in the evening i.e. yesterday (November 19) to the Sun as per the rituals. The Nirjala fast of Chhath Puja starts after receiving the Prasad of Kharna Puja, which continues for 36 hours. Today i.e. on November 20, the fasting people will offer Arghya to the rising sun, and with this the great festival of Chhath will end. Know about the auspicious time to offer Arghya to the rising Sun, what is the method of worship and what is the importance of offering Arghya.

Chhath Puja 2023, Shubh Muhurat of the fourth day

Date: Kartik Shukla Paksha Ashtami

Vriddhi Yoga: From today morning till 8.35 pm

Nakshatra: Dhanishtha

Sunrise: 06:47 am

Sunset: 05:25 pm

Rahukaal: 08:07 PM to 09:26 PM

Puja Vidhi of offering Arghya to Sun

During Chhath Puja, if the devotees offer Arghya to the rising sun with proper rituals and devotion, then Chhath Mata becomes happy and accepts their worship.

At the time of Surya Puja, women should wear cotton sarees, while men can wear dhoti.

Be sure to take care of cleanliness and purity. According to beliefs, offering Ardha from a copper Kalash is auspicious.

While offering Arghya, do not look directly at the Sun God, rather one should offer Arghya to the Sun God by looking at the stream of water falling from the pot. Offering water regularly will also remove Surya Dosha.

Reach the river and pond banks with the puja material. All the puja ingredients should be kept in the soop. Standing in the water, Arghya is offered to the rising Sun God with a pot filled with soup and water.

With the hands raised, the puja material should be offered to the Sun, Chhathi Maiya. Arghya is offered with water after chanting the mantra. Stand in water and revolve around it 5 times. After this pray for the fulfillment of your wishes.

Importance of offering water to the rising sun

Today, Chhath Puja will end after offering Arghya to the rising sun. After offering Arghya to the rising Sun, the devotees break their fast by breaking the fast of Chhath Puja. While offering Arghya, milk, water, etc. are offered to the Sun. According to mythological beliefs, offering Arghya strengthens the weak position of the Sun in the horoscope, good luck persists, and fame increases. There is also an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Chhathi Maiya blesses the childless with the happiness of having children.

