Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Wishes, messages, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Stories to share

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Wishes, messages, and more

As the nation gears up to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, the spirit of equality, justice, and empowerment resonates across the country. This day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a towering figure in the fight against social discrimination. Ambedkar Jayanti is not just a day of remembrance; it's a celebration of his remarkable contributions to shaping modern India and championing the rights of the marginalised. It serves as a reminder of the ideals he stood for and the ongoing struggle for social justice. As we celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti, here are some heartfelt wishes, inspiring messages, captivating images, and profound quotes to share.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Wishes

On Ambedkar Jayanti, let's remember the father of the Indian Constitution and strive to uphold the principles of equality and justice for all. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

Wishing everyone a meaningful Ambedkar Jayanti. May Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's teachings continue to guide us towards a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti! Let's honour the legacy of Babasaheb by working towards a society free from discrimination and prejudice.

Wishing you a day filled with learning and reflection on Dr Ambedkar’s legacy. May we all work towards building a more inclusive society.

Let us honour the hard work and sacrifices of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar by remembering his remarkable contribution to India’s development.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Messages

This Ambedkar Jayanti, let's pledge to fight against caste discrimination and work towards building a nation where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

On this auspicious day, let's reflect on Dr Ambedkar's vision of social equality and commit ourselves to creating a more equitable society for all.

Dr. BR Ambedkar is an eternal spirit who continues to inspire millions of people and reminds us every day that only we are responsible for our miseries and successes.

Happy DR Ambedkar Jayanti. May Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar give you the power to stand against injustice and work for the betterment of society.

Ambedkar Jayanti is not just a day of celebration; it's a reminder of our duty to uphold the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Images

Image Source : GOOGLEAmbedkar Jayanti 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEAmbedkar Jayanti 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEAmbedkar Jayanti 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEAmbedkar Jayanti 2024

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Quotes

"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence." - Dr B.R. Ambedkar

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - Dr B.R. Ambedkar

"Life should be great rather than long." - Dr B.R. Ambedkar

“Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience.” - Dr B.R. Ambedkar

“Lost rights are never regained by appeals to the conscience of the usurpers, but by relentless struggle.” - Dr B.R. Ambedkar

ALSO READ: Happy Vishu 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Malayalam New Year