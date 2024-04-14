Happy Vishu 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Malayalam New Year

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Wishes and greetings to share on Happy Vishu 2024

As the sun rises, casting a golden hue over the land of Kerala, it marks the auspicious occasion of Vishu, the Malayalam New Year. Vishu, celebrated with much joy and fervour, is a time for new beginnings, prosperity, and spreading happiness. The festival falls in the Malayalam month of Medam (April-May), is a celebration of the spring equinox. It marks the beginning of the harvest season in Kerala and is observed with various rituals and festivities.

Observed on April 14 this year, the most iconic aspect of Vishu is the 'Vishukkani', an arrangement of auspicious items like rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers, gold, and coins, which is viewed first thing in the morning to ensure a year filled with prosperity and good fortune. As we celebrate Vishu 2024, here are some wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp, and Facebook statuses to share with your friends and family.

Happy Vishu 2024: Wishes and Messages

Wishing you and your family a Vishu filled with joy, prosperity, and abundance. Happy Vishu!

May the divine blessings of Lord Krishna bring you happiness and success in the year ahead. Happy Vishu!

On this Vishu, may you be blessed with peace, prosperity, and good health. Happy New Year!

As the golden hues of Vishu fill your life with brightness, may you achieve all your dreams and aspirations. Happy Vishu!

Wishing you a Vishu filled with new hopes, new aspirations, and new beginnings. Happy Vishu 2024!

Happy Vishu 2024: Images

Image Source : GOOGLEHappy Vishu 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEHappy Vishu 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEHappy Vishu 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEHappy Vishu 2024

Happy Vishu 2024: WhatsApp Status

Happy Vishu! May this new year bring you endless joy and prosperity.

Let's welcome Vishu with open arms and hearts full of gratitude. Happy New Year!

May the blessings of Vishu illuminate your life with happiness and success. Happy Vishu!

Wishing everyone a Vishu filled with love, laughter, and blessings from above. Happy New Year!

May this Vishu usher in a year filled with peace, harmony, and prosperity for all. Happy Vishu!

Happy Vishu 2024: Facebook Status

Happy Vishu to all my dear friends and family! May this New Year bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations.

On this auspicious occasion of Vishu, let's cherish the blessings of the past year and welcome the new one with hope and joy.

Wishing everyone a blessed Vishu filled with love, laughter, and countless memories to cherish.

As we celebrate Vishu, may the spirit of joy and prosperity brighten every corner of your life. Happy New Year!

May the divine blessings of Vishu bring you peace, happiness, and success in abundance. Happy Vishu!

ALSO READ: Happy Bohag Bihu 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Assamese New Year