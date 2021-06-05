World Environment Day 2021: Theme, Wishes, Quotes, HD Wallpaper Download, Facebook Greetings

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy World Environment Day 2021!

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. It is the United Nations' flagship day for promoting worldwide awareness and action for the environment. Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world. This year, the day is being hosted by our neighboring country Pakistan in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) with the theme of 'ecosystem restoration.' With the Covid19 pandemic, the climate has been suffering evermore with the increased use of plastic and non-biodegradable things including PPE kits, masks and other things. This year, the urgency of preventing, halting and reversing the degradation of ecosystems worldwide is the main focus.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said, "2020 was a year of reckoning, facing multiple crises, including a global pandemic and the continued crises of climate, nature and pollution. In 2021, we must take deliberate steps to move from crisis to healing: and in so doing, we must recognize that the restoration of nature is imperative to the survival of our planet and the human race."

World Environment Day 2021: Theme

The theme of 47th World Environment Day is 'Ecosystem Restoration.' This year, the focus is on resetting relations with nature. World Environment Day on June 5 will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030. The UN Decade is intended to massively scale up the restoration of degraded and destroyed ecosystems to fight the climate crisis, prevent the loss of a million species and enhance food security, water supply and livelihoods.

Reviving natural carbon sinks, such as forests and peatlands, could help close the climate emissions gap by 25 percent by 2030.

World Environment Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings

Deforestation is changing our climate, harming people and the natural world. We must, and can, reverse this trend. Happy World Environment Day 2021! There must be a reason why some people can afford to live well. They must have worked for it. I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use. -Mother Teresa Save the trees as it’s a best gift to our coming generations…. This is the best way to have a greener environment….. Make World Environment Day more successful by planting more trees!! Do not pollute water, land, air, and environment because once it is lost, it is lost forever. Happy World Environment Day 2021! He that plants trees loves others beside himself - Thomas Fuller World Environment Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let us make a promise to make our planet a greener and healthier place for us to live and enjoy life!! Pleasure is Nature's test, her sign of approval. When man is happy, he is in harmony with himself and his environment. - Oscar Wilde One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken. Happy World Environment Day 2021! World Environment Day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all. We must join hands to save our beautiful planet as there is no other place in the universe so beautiful, so vibrant and so lively. Let us be more responsible. Happy World Environment Day.

World Environment Day 2021: HD Wallpaper to Download

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy World Environment Day 2021!

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy World Environment Day 2021!

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy World Environment Day 2021!

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy World Environment Day 2021!

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy World Environment Day 2021!

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy World Environment Day 2021!

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy World Environment Day 2021!

Let us do our small bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place… Happy World Environment Day.