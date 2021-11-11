Video of pomp Chhath puja celebrations in Australia and the US win hearts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIHARFOUNDATION Chhath puja celebrations in Australia and the US

Today is the last of the Chhath mahaparv. Devotees who have been fasting on Chhath concluded the festival by offering Arghya to the rising sun. Chhath Mahaparva is celebrated for four whole days and the Chhath Puja is celebrated with much pomp in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. However, videos of Chhath being celebrated in foreign lands in winning hearts online. Multiple videos of people celebrating the festival in Australia's Melbourne and the USA's New Jersey have surfaced on the Internet. The viral videos doing rounds on social media has devotees gathered in large numbers at Chhath Ghat in the cities.

Watch the viral video of Chhath celebration in Australia and the USA here:

'Chhath" is celebrated among all sections of the society across the world where people of Bihar or Purvanchal regions. Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of ‘Arghya’ by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. It involves elaborate rituals spanning over three days.

Fasting begins with 'Kharna' on Tuesday followed by offering of arghya to the setting sun on Wednesday and conclude with another at sunrise on Thursday.

Bihar Chief Minister NItish Kumar has also given "Argha" to the rising sun in his official residence in Patna. His relatives did the Chhath Puja. Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi was in his native village Barauli under Belshand village in Gopalganj district to take part in the festivities. His sister-in-law did the Chhath festival.