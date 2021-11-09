Parampara Series - National festival of dance & music to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' starting Nov 12

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 25th Edition of Parampara Series- The National Festival of Dance & Music

25th Edition of Parampara Series- The National Festival of Dance & Music: Established in 1976 by world-renowned dancing couple Padmabhsuhans Dr. Raja Radha Reddy and Dr. Kaushalya Reddy, Natya Tarangini is a performing arts center par excellence in the capital city of New Delhi. Under the guidance of the Reddy’s, it has been working tirelessly to preserve, propagate and promote the Indian Dance and Music in our country.

Natya Tarangini started the ‘Parampara’ Series National and International Festival of Music and Dance as a movement to preserve and enrich the cultural mosaic of our everyday life and today takes pride in the fact that it has largely succeeded in its endeavors. Natya Tarangini is conducting its Silver Jubilee this year with full dedication towards preserving our art & culture. As part of the Parampara Series “Natya Tarangini” will be celebrating India@75 – “Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav” by presenting nationally and internationally reputed artists in a Jugalbandi Concerts over 2 weekends.

Natya Tarangini’s festivals have always been inaugurated by high dignitaries such as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh-former Prime Minister of India, and Shri L K Advani, former deputy Prime Minister of India.

In 2020 the pandemic hit us hard, but Natya Tarangini adapted swiftly. The Parampara Series was presented virtually. Natya Tarangini collaborated with United Nations to bring concerts by stalwarts to showcase the 23 Golden Years of its existence on YouTube channels of United Nations & Raja Radha Reddy as a cyber festival.

As we move into a new future Parampara Series in collaboration with United Nations will be presented as a Hybrid festival. The performances will be presented to a live audience and will also be simultaneously be Live streamed on 2 weekends at social media platform like YouTube / Facebook along.

In addition to concerts a plethora of activities like panel discussion, talk/ conversation between various young artists shall be conducted virtually.

Taking into consideration the SOPs by Central and Delhi Government related to COVID 19, the performances will be presented offline at the outdoor Amphitheatre “Raja Radha Rangmanch” located at Natya Tarangini Institute of Performing Arts, Saket, New Delhi over the two weekends in the month of November 2021 dated 12 – 14 November 2021 and 19 – 21 November 2021 with a limited live audience. Simultaneously it will be live streamed for a virtual audience on United Nations & Raja Radha Reddy “youtube” page and Radha Raja Reddy & Natya Tarangini’s “facebook” page.

Over the last 24 years Natya Tarangini has been conducting the Parampara series without break, bringing authentic innovative concerts year after year. 2020 brought upon the performing artists in India tough times, this festival is our attempt to bring back the arts sector on its feet. We have a long way to go, therefore we request your support as we persevere in these hard times. By bringing visibility to the artists and the festival let us spread hope of a new normal as we move ahead.