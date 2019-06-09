Top 10 Health benefits of the golden spice - Turmeric

Whenever we hurt ourselves or suffering through cold, our mothers often tell us to consume turmeric. Have you ever thought why do they force us to drink turmeric milk especially in summer? Well, the golden spice, turmeric, consists of a number of health benefits that are still unknown to many. From curing injuries to boosting memory, a teaspoon of turmeric can do wonders for a person if consumed daily. Curcumin which is one of the primary ingredients in turmeric even helps treat many eye conditions and vision loss. It not just gives a good yellow color to our dishes but also adds to the nutrient value in food which results in a healthy body. Well, if you are still unaware of the numerous health benefits of the golden spice Turmeric, have a look below-

Turmeric helps in skin care. It keeps pimples at bay by inhibiting the growth of pimple-causing bacteria and reducing the oil secretion by the sebaceous glands. Turmeric is also used as an enema for people with inflammatory bowel disease. The essential oil of turmeric is used in perfumes, and its resin is used as a flavor and color component in foods. Turmeric helps in weight loss as it helps accelerate the metabolism rate and lets your body burn a significant number of calories. It promotes liver function and reduces the levels of toxicity in the body. Turmeric may help boost memory and can even improve mood. Turmeric powder is a very powerful blood thinner due to the presence of curcumin in it. As the result, it prevents blood clots. The Golden Spice, Turmeric, consists Anti-Cancer properties. Turmeric supplements are often suggested for the reduction of arthritic pain, gout, and muscle pain following exercise or injury. Most importantly, Turmeric helps in treating depression through its effects on the hormonal balance in the body.

