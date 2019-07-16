Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here are 5 precautionary tips how pregnant ladies can protect their babies from bad omen

A Partial lunar eclipse or ardh chandra graham will be observed in the skies on July 16 and July 17. The shadow will be visible not only in India but in other regions including Europe, Africa, South America and Australia as well. The event will be a rare sight when the earth, sun, and moon will line up in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. The ardh chandra grahan will start at 1:31 am on July 17 and will end at 4:29 am.

There are different believes by different people all over the world. There are some who believe that during the eclipse, a person can develop heart diseases, insomnia, stress, cough and cold, fear, mood swings etc. Therefore, it is not advisable to go outside during the wee hours. Not only this, there are other beliefs that lunar eclipse has a negative impact on a pregnant woman and her fetus.

ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse 2019: When and how to watch partial lunar eclipse in India, live stream and more

Eclipse is also considered as a bad omen and therefore it is said that if an expecting mother goes out, something bad might happen to the baby. Since the lunar eclipse is around the corner, here are some tips and precautions that should be adopted to avoid any problem.

Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here are 5 precautionary tips how pregnant ladies can protect their babies from bad omen

Check them out:

Avoid going outdoors during the duration of the eclipse. Avoid wearing metal. Pregnant women should not wear hairpins some astrology sites continue to advise. However, there is a contrasting belief which says that a mother should keep either a safety pin or a knife close to her belly to offer protection to the baby. Do not keep anything in the house that was cooked the last day Pregnant ladies should avoid any household work during the eclipse and take rest. Take bath only after the eclipse is over.

ALSO READ: Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Date, Time in India, how to watch Live

There are no medical or scientific proofs for the same. Not only this, but it is also adviced that pregnant women shouldn’t even drink water during Chandra Grahan. However, it is also advised not to go too long without food or water since it can cause dehydration, especially during this eclipse as it’s falling during summers. It’s advised that if you’re pregnant then eat something before the eclipse starts so that you don’t have to starve yourself for long.