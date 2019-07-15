Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Date, Time in India, how to watch Live

Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Date, Time in India, how to watch Live

Lunar eclipse Date:

Partial lunar eclipse or ardh chandra grahan will grace the skies on July 16-17. It will be a rare configuration when the earth, sun and moon line up in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning to produce a partial lunar eclipse. According to reports, the moon will appear bitten off partially. The July 16-17 partial lunar is the last lunar eclipse of the year.

The partial lunar eclipse or ardh chandra grahan will take place on July 16-17.

Lunar eclipse Time in India:

In India, the partial lunar eclipse or ardh chandra grahan will begin at 1:31 am on July 17 and will end at 4:29 am. This eclipse will be most clearly visible around 3 am. The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours, 34 minutes. Duration of the partial lunar eclipse is 2 hours, 58 minutes.

How to watch July 16-17 lunar eclipse:

Most of the world will be able to watch this partial lunar eclipse on July 16-17. It will be visible in India, Australia, Africa, South America, most of Europe, and Asia. You can witness the lunar eclipse with naked eyes since ther moon is not strong. You can use binoculars if you wish to see the moon's features during the lunar eclipse.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon night when the sun, earth and moon are aligned in a straight line or almost straight line in space. During a partial lunar eclipse, the earth's shadow passes only through a part of the moon. This results in a large dark spot that makes the moon look half bitten off.