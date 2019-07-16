Lunar Eclipse 2019: When and how to watch partial lunar eclipse in India, live stream and more

Image Source : NASA Two weeks after the moon totally eclipsed the sun, it will the moon's turn to undergo an eclipse of its own. The earth, the sun and the moon will form a line up in a rare configuration in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning to produce a partial lunar eclipse. (Representational image)

Two weeks after the moon totally eclipsed the sun, it will the moon's turn to undergo an eclipse of its own on Wednesday. The earth, the sun and the moon will form a line up in a rare configuration in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday to produce a partial lunar eclipse.

This partial lunar eclipse will be the last lunar eclipse of this year. So, it is a golden opportunity for sky enthusiasts as the eclipse will be visible almost throughout the night.

What is partial Lunar Eclipse

A celestial phenomenon, it takes place only during a full night when the sun, the earth and the moon are on a perfectly straight line. As the Sun's ray falls on the Earth, its shadow falls on to a patch of space. When the moon enters the patch of shadow, it forms a lunar eclipse. If the entire Moon passes through the inner shadow, it will be a total eclipse. India will witness the next lunar eclipse, which will be a total one, on May 26, 2021.

Is it safe to watch Lunar Eclipse

Unlike the common myths, lunar eclipses are completely safe to watch with naked eyes. Even NASA has confirmed that any superstitions associated with the lunar eclipses should be ignored. Lunar Eclipses does damage the eyesight, unlike solar eclipses. This is a golden opportunity for sky enthusiasts and shouldn't miss this.

Image Source : NASA Representational image

How and where to watch Lunar Eclipse

On Tuesday night, a part of the moon will pass through the Earth's shadow and at around 3 am on Wednesday 65 per cent of the Moon's Diameter will be under the shadow of the Earth.

The lunar eclipse will be visible from nearly everywhere in India and will take place in the middle of the night in conditions that are perfect to watch the celestial phenomenon. Skygazers should note that the weather is likely to play a spoilsport as monsoon clouds are very likely to disrupt a clear view of the Lunar Eclipse.

Where to watch Lunar Eclipse live stream

The website timeanddate.com will be running a live stream of the Lunar Eclipse. Views can watch the YouTube channel of the website, where a live stream of the Lunar Eclipse will run.

Will the Lunar Eclipse be visible in India

Those interested in watching the Lunar Eclipse should note that the phenomenon will be visible in India 12:13 am IST.

In what countries will the Lunar Eclipse be visible

The celestial event will be visible in India and few other regions including Europe, Africa, South America and Australia tonight commencing at 12:13 am IST. This will the last lunar eclipse of 2019 so if you miss this opportunity you will have to wait until May 2021.

Lunar Eclipse Time Duration

The Lunar Eclipse will last for about 5 hours and 34 minutes in total and approximately 2 hours and 58 minutes in partial. Since this eclipse is taking place during the monsoon season, chances of poor visibility are high. The eclipse will end at 5:47 am.

At what time can I watch the Lunar Eclipse

The Lunar Eclipse will barely be visible at 12:13 am on Wednesday, on July 17. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from 1:31 am. The eclipse will slowly grow intense until it reaches 'maximum eclipse' at 3 am.

At what time will the Lunar Eclipse end

The Lunar Eclipse 2019 will end by 5:47 am.

Lunar Eclipse and Guru Purnima

For the first time in 149 year, Lunar Eclipse 2019 will coincide with Guru Purnima on July 16. This festival celebrated by Hindus and Buddhist where they pay respect and show their gratitude to their spiritual and academic teachers.

Significance of Lunar Eclipse 2019

The celestial event is taking place on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 mission to land astronauts on the moon. This event will favour the Eastern hemisphere which is also known as "Old World"--Africa, Europe and Western Asia. In South America, most of the part will already see the moon rising within the earth's shadow. Though, the central and eastern Asia and Australia will see the eclipse during the dawn hours of July 17. Unfortunately, North America will not able to see the eclipse due to time variations.

