Want to live long, and look younger and fit? Have coffee. Lot of it

Studies suggest consumption of Coffee has several health benefits

Coffee is the ultimate morning potion. It has kept us going and helped in working through those long tiring assignments. Only a coffee lover can say how important it is to them to have their "coffee". And how difficult it is to not have the daily dose of morning potion.

And if you have a mother or a knitpicking aunty to tell you otherwise, we bring to you findings that will make you reach your coffee mug and tell her a thing or two -- about the benefits of coffee.

1- Consumption of coffee lowers the risk of diabetes and heart diseases

A study from Harvard School of Public Health which lasted for over 30 years and followed over 2,00,000 doctors revealed that consumption of coffee reduces the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, neurological diseases and even suicide. Drinking a cup of coffee reduces the risk of death from these causes by over 6 per cent. Drinking between three to five cups a day reduces the risk by 15 per cent.

2- Coffee reduces the cause of any death

An interesting British study of around 50,000 people suggested that non-coffee drinkers were more likely to die than avid coffee drinkers over than span of 10 years of the study. Theories suggest coffee contains more than 10,000 chemicals which protect cells from damage.

3- Consuming coffee helps you burn fat

Under this study from the University of Nottingham in England, researchers measured the temperature of people's neck which helped them gauge how much brown adipose tissue (also known as BAT) they were burning while consuming coffee. Burning of BAT helps the body to use WAT (white adipose tissue) as energy. To tell it in an easy way it literally means coffee helps you burn fat.

4- Coffee slows the ageing process

This study of 100 people by Stanford University found out that high caffeine content in coffee helps the body to slow down the ageing process. It starts with the idea that as people get older, they experience a "fundamental inflammatory mechanism associated with human ageing but caffeine counteracts the mechanism."