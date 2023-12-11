Superfood Gond: Know THESE 7 benefits of this wonder herb

Winter has arrived, bringing not just cold weather but also the delightful season of halwas and laddoos. Gond laddoos are a must-have for everyone during winter. In the world of traditional remedies, Gond, or edible gum, is like a wonder herb. It comes from the sap of Astragalus and has been used in cooking and medicine for a really long time. Besides making tasty treats, Gond has lots of health benefits that make it great for your diet. Let's explore 7 amazing health perks of Gond!
- Joint health saviour: Gond is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds that can alleviate joint pain and promote joint health. Regular consumption may provide relief to individuals grappling with arthritis or other inflammatory joint conditions.
- Digestive dynamo: The soluble fibre content in edible gum acts as a natural digestive aid, helping to regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation. Adding Gond into your diet can contribute to a healthier digestive system.
- Strengthens immunity: Gond is brimming with antioxidants that fortify the immune system. Regular consumption may help the body ward off infections and illnesses, providing an added layer of defence against common ailments.
- Balances Blood Sugar: Studies suggest that Gond may have a positive impact on blood sugar levels. Its ability to regulate blood glucose makes it a potential ally for those managing diabetes or aiming to prevent insulin resistance.
- Cholesterol combatant: The soluble fibre in Gond not only aids digestion but also plays a role in reducing cholesterol levels. By binding to cholesterol molecules, it helps prevent their absorption and promotes heart health.
- Respiratory wellness ally: Gond has been used traditionally to address respiratory issues such as coughs and congestion. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe the respiratory tract and ease breathing difficulties.
- Postpartum recovery aid: In many cultures, Gond is revered for its role in postpartum recovery. It is believed to strengthen the bones and muscles, providing new mothers with the necessary nutrients for quicker recuperation.