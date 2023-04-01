Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Power foods for diabetes: Six kitchen ingredients you need to know about

When it comes to managing health conditions like diabetes, relying solely on medications can be taxing on our immune system and overall health. Fortunately, there are several foods that can aid in managing diabetes, many of which are already present in our kitchens and regularly consumed. By incorporating these foods into a regular diabetes diet, individuals can effectively manage their blood sugar levels and overall health.

Six Common Kitchen Ingredients That Are Good For Diabetes

1. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds, also known as 'methi dana' in India, are widely considered as one of the best foods for a diabetes diet due to their ability to effectively lower high blood sugar levels. While fenugreek seeds can be used in various recipes to create tasty meals, consuming fenugreek water each morning is the most effective way to manage diabetes.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon, also known as "dalchini," is a spice that offers more than just flavor to your food. It can also improve insulin sensitivity in the body, crucial for managing blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes. One can incorporate it into the diet by using it in Indian curries and biryanis or grinding it into a powder and adding it to smoothies, salads, fruits, and oatmeal.

3. Nuts

Nuts are an excellent addition to a diabetes diet due to their low glycemic index and high omega-3 fatty acid content. They contain essential oils that help regulate inflammation, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.

4. Bitter Gourd

Bitter gourd, also known as "karela," is a highly recommended food for individuals with diabetes. Despite its bitter taste, it contains compounds like charantin, which have been shown to lower blood glucose levels.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric is a highly beneficial superfood that offers various health benefits. For individuals with diabetes, turmeric is recommended due to its high antioxidant content, ability to lower blood sugar levels, and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight infection. One popular way to incorporate turmeric into a diabetes diet is by consuming turmeric milk, also known as "haldi doodh," which is believed to be an elixir of good health.

6. Ginger

Ginger, a commonly used spice in our food and drinks, is beneficial for managing blood sugar levels. Ginger helps in blood glucose homeostasis. You can consume ginger by adding it to your meals, or by having ginger tea or kadha regularly. It is an easy and tasty way to add diabetes-friendly food to your diet.

Incorporating these common and easily available foods in your diet can make a significant difference in managing diabetes naturally. With a little bit of awareness and effort, you can lead a healthy and fulfilling life while keeping your blood sugar levels in check.

