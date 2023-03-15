Pickling to cleaning appliances; unbelievable uses of vinegar in the kitchen

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Unbelievable uses of vinegar in the kitchen

White vinegar is a game-changing ingredient that is commonly found in everyone’s kitchen. From cleaning to cooking, vinegar is used for endless purposes. It’s one of the most versatile items that we use in our everyday life. Aside from its culinary uses, vinegar is also commonly used as a natural cleaning agent due to its acidic properties. It can be used to clean surfaces, remove stains, and even as a natural weed killer.

Let’s find out some of the various uses of vinegar in our daily life:

​Pickling​

You may have seen those pinkish onions and chilies served as condiments at restaurants. They are actually vinegar pickles and can be easily made at home in just a few minutes. Simply chop up some vegetables like chilies, garlic, ginger, and onion and add them to a bottle of white vinegar with a pinch of salt. Let it sit for 2 hours and your pickles are ready to be enjoyed!

Homemade sauces

Make your homemade sauces more delicious by adding vinegar. This will give them a tangy and flavorful taste. You can use it to make white sauces. Adding a little white wine and white vinegar can make the dishes taste even better.

​Clean age-old grease from utensils​

If you have old grease on your utensils that won't come off easily, clean them quickly using white vinegar. Simply mix together some white vinegar, baking soda, salt, and lemon juice. Rub the mixture over the utensil and leave it for a while. Wash it off with regular soap and water and see the difference.

Clean kitchen slabs and cooktops​

To clean kitchen slabs and cooktops easily, one can use vinegar. Mix hot water with white vinegar, liquid detergent, salt, and lemon juice in a bowl. Spray the mixture on the surfaces and let it sit for a while. Then wipe it off for effortless cleaning.

Cleaning appliances

You can clean your appliances quickly and easily with white vinegar. Mix warm water with white vinegar, lemon juice, and salt. Then, use this mixture to clean your coffee maker, microwave, or fridge. Pour it in the coffee maker or dip a sponge and wipe off the fridge or microwave. Afterward, let them dry and wipe them again with a dry cloth. This will remove dirt and grime that has built up over time.

