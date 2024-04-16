Not soaking walnuts? Here are 5 convincing reasons to start today

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Reasons to soak walnuts before eating.

Walnuts are a popular and nutritious nut that has been enjoyed for centuries. They are packed with essential nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, and fibre. They also have a unique and delicious flavour that makes them a versatile ingredient in many dishes.

But did you know that soaking walnuts before consuming them can offer even more health benefits? Yes, you read that right! Soaking walnuts is a simple process that involves placing the nuts in water for a set period. This practice has been around for centuries and is still relevant today for good reason.

If you are not already soaking your walnuts, here are five convincing reasons why you should start today:

Improves Digestion

Soaking walnuts can help reduce the phytic acid content, making it easier for your body to digest and absorb the nutrients in the nuts. Soaking also activates enzymes that break down the complex compounds in walnuts, making them easier to digest.

Increases Nutrient Absorption

As mentioned earlier, soaking walnuts helps reduce the phytic acid content, which can inhibit the absorption of essential minerals like zinc, iron, and calcium. By soaking the nuts, you are essentially "unlocking" these minerals and making them more available for your body to absorb.

Reduces Bitterness

Have you ever tasted a walnut and found it to be bitter? This bitterness is due to tannins, a compound found in the skin of the nut. Soaking walnuts can help reduce the tannin content, resulting in a less bitter taste.

Increases Antioxidant Activity

Soaking walnuts can increase the antioxidant activity in the nuts, making them an even more potent source of these beneficial compounds. This is because soaking activates enzymes that release more antioxidants from the nuts.

Boosts Nutrient Density

Soaking walnuts doesn't just improve nutrient absorption; it can also increase the nutrient density of the nuts. Nutrient density refers to the number of nutrients per calorie in a food. Soaking walnuts can increase nutrient density by reducing the phytic acid, increasing enzyme activity, and unlocking more nutrients for absorption.

This means that by soaking your walnuts, you are getting more nutrition out of each nut, making them an even healthier snack option.

