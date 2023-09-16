Kothimbir Vadi to Shankarpali: 5 delicious snacks for Ganesh Chaturthi thali

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 delicious snacks for Ganesh Chaturthi thali.

Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious Indian festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesh. Traditionally, a thali or meal is prepared especially for the occasion which includes a variety of delicious snacks. These snacks add to the festive spirit and bring joy to everyone who gathers to celebrate the festival.

If you are looking for some mouth-watering snacks to add to your Ganesh Chaturthi thali, then look no further. Here are 5 must-have snacks that are sure to set your taste buds tingling:

Modak: Modak is a traditional sweet dish made with rice flour and jaggery stuffing. It is served in the shape of Lord Ganesha and is believed to be his favourite sweet. It can be steamed or fried and is one of the most popular snacks during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kothimbir Vadi: Kothimbir Vadi is a savoury snack made from coriander leaves, gram flour, and spices. It is fried and served with chutneys or other accompaniments such as coconut chutney. This snack is crunchy and flavorful and a perfect accompaniment to any thali.

Shankarpali: Shankarpali is a sweet snack made from flour, sugar, ghee, and cardamom powder. It is deep-fried until crisp and golden brown and then cut into diamond shapes. Shankarpali is sweet, crunchy, and perfect for those who have a sweet tooth.

Masala Puri: Masala Puri is a deep-fried spiced bread made from whole wheat flour. It can be served with pickles or chutney for a delicious snack. This snack is light and crispy and can be served as an appetizer or as part of the main course meal.

Poha: Poha is a flattened rice dish with vegetables, peanuts, and spices added to it for flavour. This dish is light and healthy and can be served as a snack or as part of the main course meal.

These 5 snacks are sure to tantalize your taste buds and make your Ganesh Chaturthi thali delicious! If you’re looking for more variety, you can also opt for other Indian snacks such as vada pav, samosa, chivda, etc., which will surely make your thali more exciting. So don’t forget to include these mouth-watering snacks in your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

