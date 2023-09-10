Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Do's and don'ts to follow while welcoming Lord Ganesha idol at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Do's and don'ts to follow while welcoming Lord Ganesha idol at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm and is one of the most beloved festivals in India. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 19th, 2023 and many will be welcoming home their Lord Ganesha Idols to celebrate the festival. It is a 10-day long festival, Ganesh Visarjan will take place on September 29th.

As we prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, it is important to remember that there are certain do’s and don’ts that should be followed. These guidelines will help ensure that the Lord Ganesha idol is welcomed into our homes with reverence and respect.

Consider is to purchase an eco-friendly Ganesh idol. These idols are made from natural clay or other biodegradable materials, which makes them good for the environment as they can be easily dissolved in water after the festival has concluded. Buying eco-friendly idols also prevents the use of harmful chemicals and non-biodegradable materials that can pollute our waterways and environment.

Create a peaceful atmosphere for Lord Ganesha by decorating your home with flowers, incense sticks, diyas, and lamps. These decorations will create a peaceful atmosphere for Lord Ganesha and will also help provide worshippers with a sense of peace and serenity during their prayers and rituals.

Offer prayers and chants to Lord Ganesha with sincerity. Prayers and chants not only bring us closer to our deities but also help us thank them for their blessings. During Ganesh Chaturthi, worshippers should chant mantras such as “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and “Om gan ganapataye nama namaha” with devotion to invoke Lord Ganesha’s blessings in their lives.

Perform pujas and rituals for Lord Ganesha. During Ganesh Chaturthi, worshippers should offer not only flowers but also sweets or other food items as a token of appreciation for Lord Ganesha’s blessings. They should also perform aartis, seek blessings from the deity, and light diyas during prayer time to honour Lord Ganesha in the best way possible.

On the other hand, there are a few things that should not be done during Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. Firstly, one should not immerse the Lord Ganesha idol in any water body (river or ocean) as this is considered to be disrespectful to Lord Ganesha. Secondly, worshippers should not litter their surroundings with any kind of waste material such as plastics, paper or flower petals while performing puja or offering prayers. Lastly, one should refrain from using loud music or loudspeakers during their celebration as this can disturb people living in nearby areas or cause unnecessary noise pollution.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, rituals and more

Read More Lifestyle News