International Scotch Day 2024: Five whiskey cocktails to sip and savour

Attention all whiskey lovers, mark your calendars because International Scotch Day is just around the corner! On February 8, 2024, we celebrate the rich and flavorful spirit that has been enjoyed by connoisseurs for centuries. And what better way to commemorate this special day than by indulging in some delicious whiskey cocktails? Here are five must-try concoctions that will take your taste buds on a journey of pure pleasure.

The Classic Old Fashioned

Let's start with a timeless favourite, the classic Old Fashioned. This simple yet elegant cocktail has been a go-to for whiskey lovers for decades. To make this drink, you will need:

60 ml of your favourite Scotch

1 sugar cube

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

A splash of water

Orange peel for garnish

In a mixing glass, muddle the sugar cube with the bitters and water until it dissolves completely. Add in the Scotch and stir well. Strain the mixture into a rock glass filled with ice and garnish with a twist of orange peel. Sip and savour the smooth and smoky taste of this classic cocktail.

The Whiskey Sour

Next up, we have a zesty and refreshing whiskey sour. This cocktail is perfect for those who prefer a hint of tartness in their drinks. To make this cocktail, you will need:

60 ml of Scotch

A few drops of lemon juice (according to taste)

15 ml of simple syrup

A dash of egg white (optional)

Cherry for garnish

In a shaker filled with ice, combine the Scotch, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white. Shake vigorously until frothy and strain into a rock glass filled with ice. Garnish with a maraschino cherry on top. The result is a balanced blend of sweet, sour, and smoky flavours that will leave you wanting more.

The Rob Roy

For those who prefer a more sophisticated and complex cocktail, the Rob Roy is the perfect choice. This cocktail is essentially a Manhattan made with Scotch instead of rye whiskey. To make this drink, you will need:

60 ml of Scotch

30 ml of sweet vermouth

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Cherry for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the Scotch, sweet vermouth, and bitters with ice. Stir well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a maraschino cherry on a skewer. This drink is bold, rich, and full of character – just like a true Scotch lover.

The Rusty Nail

Looking for a simple yet satisfying drink? Look no further than the Rusty Nail. This cocktail only requires two ingredients and is perfect for those who prefer a stronger taste of Scotch. To make this drink, you will need:

60 ml of Scotch

30 ml of Drambuie (a Scottish liqueur)

In a rock glass filled with ice, combine the Scotch and Drambuie. Stir well and enjoy the smooth and slightly sweet flavour of this classic cocktail.

The Blood and Sand

Last but not least, we have a unique and vibrant cocktail – the Blood and Sand. This drink may not sound appetizing at first, but trust us, it's a must-try for all whiskey enthusiasts. To make this cocktail, you will need:

30 ml of Scotch

30 ml of orange juice

30 ml of cherry liqueur

30 ml of sweet vermouth

Orange peel for garnish

In a shaker filled with ice, combine all the ingredients except for the orange peel. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of orange peel on top. This cocktail has a delightful balance of sweet, smoky, and fruity flavours that will leave you wanting more.