Five daily foods that are toxic and can be fatal | Nutmeg to kidney beans

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five daily foods that are toxic and can be fatal

You are what you eat. This is something that we often hear, but did you know that even the healthiest food can be dangerous? Some foods contain toxins which can cause severe health problems and even death if consumed in large enough amounts. Here are 5 everyday foods that can be fatal if not consumed or cooked in the correct quantities:

Green potatoes

Excessive consumption of green potatoes is incredibly dangerous.- It contains Solanaceae, a compound which can cause severe health risks such as headaches, vomiting, nausea, internal bleeding, coma and even death. It's essential to be careful and mindful when consuming them. According to research, consuming 450 grams of unripe potato has been linked to fatal results.

Nutmeg

Nutmeg contains an active compound named Myristicin which can potentially cause harm to the nervous system when broken down in the body. It has been seen that consumption of 10 gms of nutmeg at a time can make one experience signs of toxicity like headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting. A case study even reported severe symptoms within 1.5 hours in a 37-year-old woman who had consumed large amounts of nutmeg.

Bitter almonds

Bitter almonds contain a poisonous substance - hydrogen cyanide. Studies show that consuming 6-10 of these can lead to poisoning, and consuming as few as 20-25 can be fatal. Undercooked red kidney beans

Eating uncooked or undercooked kidney beans can cause severe abdominal pain, nausea and even death due to a toxic substance named Lectin. Research has proven that cooking the beans thoroughly leads to a Lectin-free meal whereas an undercooked one might lead to a five times higher Lectin, leading to toxicity. This is why people are advised to soak these beans two hours before cooking.

It is important to always read labels carefully and follow instructions on how to use or consume these items , as well as understanding what the recommended dosage is for both adults and children.

Read More Lifestyle News