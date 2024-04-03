Chaitra Navaratri 2024: 5 healthy foods to eat while fasting

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 healthy foods to eat during Navaratri vrat

As Chaitra Navaratri approaches, millions of Hindus around the world prepare for nine days of fasting and devotion. During this auspicious period, fasting is observed as a way to cleanse the body, mind, and spirit while paying homage to the divine feminine energy. While fasting, it's essential to nourish the body with wholesome foods that provide energy, essential nutrients, and keep you feeling satiated. Here are five healthy foods to incorporate into your fasting regimen during Chaitra Navaratri 2024.

Seasonal fruits:

Fruits are nature's gift packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Opt for a variety of fruits such as apples, bananas, oranges, berries, and pomegranates. These fruits are not only delicious but also provide a quick energy boost during fasting. You can consume them as whole fruits or blend them into refreshing smoothies to keep yourself hydrated and energised throughout the day.

Nuts and seeds:

Nuts and seeds are powerhouse snacks loaded with protein, healthy fats, and fibre, making them an ideal choice for fasting days. Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are excellent options to munch on when hunger strikes. They help in maintaining blood sugar levels, keeping you feeling full for longer periods, and providing essential nutrients to support overall health.

Makhana (Fox nuts):

A nutritional powerhouse, makhana is a staple vrat food. These tiny nuts are loaded with protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. They can be roasted, boiled, or used in kheer (pudding) for a satisfying and nutritious snack.

Buckwheat flour (Kuttu ka atta):

Buckwheat flour is a gluten-free alternative that is commonly consumed during fasting periods. It is rich in protein, fibre, and essential minerals such as magnesium and manganese. Buckwheat flour can be used to prepare a variety of dishes including rotis, pancakes, and porridge. Its nutty flavour adds a unique taste to your meals while providing sustained energy to keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Sabudana (Tapioca pearls):

Sabudana is a popular ingredient used in fasting recipes due to its high carbohydrate content, which provides instant energy. It is gluten-free and easy to digest, making it an excellent choice for those with dietary restrictions or sensitive stomachs. Sabudana khichdi, sabudana vada, and sabudana kheer are some delicious dishes you can prepare using tapioca pearls during Navaratri fasting.

