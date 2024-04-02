When is Chaitra Navratri 2024? Know the start and end date, muhurat, puja rituals, and significance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chaitra Navratri 2024: Start date, muhurat and more

Chaitra Navratri, a Hindu festival spanning nine days, honours the goddess Durga. In 2024, India and other parts of the world embark on this spiritual journey from April 9th to 17th. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, marked by fasting, prayers, and rituals. Devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine divine forms during Chaitra Navratri. However, on the last day, they celebrate Ram Navami. It marks the birth of Lord Rama. Homes and temples are adorned with vibrant decorations, and devotees chant hymns and perform aarti to seek blessings and divine grace.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Start and end date

Pratipada Tithi (First Day): Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Navami Tithi (Ninth Day): Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Muhurat for Ghatasthapana

Ghatasthapana, the ritual of establishing the Kalash (pot) marking the commencement of Navratri, holds special significance. In 2024, the auspicious muhurat for Ghatasthapana falls on Tuesday, April 9th, between 6:11 AM and 10:23 AM.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Significance

Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to a specific form of Goddess Durga, with unique pujas and offerings. Devotees observe fasts, abstaining from certain foods and indulging in a vegetarian diet.

Shailputri (Day 1) - representing innocence and nurturing nature.

Brahmacharini (Day 2) - symbolizing self-discipline and spiritual knowledge.

Chandraghanta (Day 3) - representing courage and inner strength.

Kushmanda (Day 4) - signifying good health and prosperity.

Skandamata (Day 5) - symbolizing maternal love and power.

Katyayani (Day 6) - representing beauty with bravery.

Kalratri (Day 7) - signifying the destruction of ignorance.

Mahagauri (Day 8) - representing peace and serenity.

Siddhidatri (Day 9) - symbolizing the ultimate giver of success.

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri also coincides with Rama Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Puja rituals

Each day holds special significance, with devotees offering prayers and performing rituals specific to each aspect of the Goddess. Some common observances include:

Kalash Sthapana: Marking the beginning of the festival with the ceremonial placement of a Kalash filled with sacred water and adorned with mango leaves.

Daily Pujas: Devotees offer prayers, chants, and hymns to the different forms of Durga throughout the nine days.

Fasting: Many devotees observe partial or complete fasts during Navratri, consuming specific foods like fruits, vegetables, and Sabudana (tapioca pearls).

Jagran: Night-long prayers and devotional singing are held on specific days during Navratri.