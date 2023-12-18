Black Coffee Twist to Chicago Smash: Sensational cocktail recipes to celebrate Christmas and New Year

These cocktail recipes are made to bring a little enchantment to your celebrations; they range from ageless favourites with a festive twist to cutting-edge concoctions that perfectly capture the spirit of the season. These recipes will make your New Year's Eve celebration, whether it is a lavish party or a little family get-together, unforgettable and lasting long after the celebrations end.
Here are some of the sensational cocktail recipes to enjoy Christmas and New Year parties with all warmth, laughter, and the perfect pour.
EAT DRINK REPEAT
Ingredients:
- 60ml Black And White Scotch Whisky
- 60ml Fresh Orange Juice
- A Few Mint Leaves
- 30ml Cranberry Juice
- Soda Water for Top Up
- 15ml Lime Juice
Garnish: Orange Slice and Mint Sprig
Method:
In a tall glass, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes, garnish and serve.
Pairing recommendation: A Black and white Cocktail is a perfect match for large platters. So, go ahead and pair it with your favourite kabab platter and get the party started.
JOHNNIE FESTIVE HIGHBALL
Ingredients:
- 45ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
- 30ml Ginger Juice
- 20ml Honey
- 15ml Lime Juice
- Soda Water
Garnish: Ginger slice/ Ginger Candy
Method:
In a tall glass, build up all the ingredients over lots of ice cubes, garnish and serve.
Pairing recommendation: A nice festive call for this delicious highball paired with Mutton Boti Kebab.
BLACK COFFEE TWIST
Ingredients:
- 45 ml Black Dog
- 1 cup Black Coffee
- 3-star anise
- 3 cloves Cinnamon stick
- 30 ml sugar syrup
Garnish: Cinnamon Stick and Orange Zest
Method:
Pour black coffee into a pan heat it, add spices and sugar syrup cook on low heat for some time. Strain it into a coffee mug. Add 45 ml of Black Dog and garnish it with a cinnamon stick and orange zest.
KAAPI MARTINI
Ingredients:
- Godawan 01 Rich & Rounded
- 50 ml coffee / Cold brew
- 40 ml brown sugar
- Honey 20 ml
Method:
Shake well / or blend it with ice and serve it your choice of glassware, Coupe or On the Rocks. Garnish with cacao powder / Coffee beans / Nutmeg, the choice is yours.
NOT A COSMO
Ingredients:
- Smirnoff- 60ml
- Strawberry crush-
- 30mlTriple sec
- Lime juice-10ml
Garnish- Strawberry or orange twist.
Method:
Mix all the ingredients in a shaker, shake well and pour over ice in a martini glass.
CHICAGO SMASH
Ingredients:
- Royal Challenge American Pride Bourbon: 50ml
- Orange juice: 30ml
- Lime juice: 15ml
- Sugar Syrup: 15ml
- Orange Chucks
- Basil Leaves
Method:
Crush orange chunks and basil leaves in a glass, add Bourbon, orange juice, lime juice, sugar syrup and ice. Top with soda and crushed ice.
Cheers to making this Christmas and New Year truly extraordinary!
