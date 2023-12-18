Black Coffee Twist to Chicago Smash: Sensational cocktail recipes to celebrate Christmas and New Year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 6 cocktail recipes to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

These cocktail recipes are made to bring a little enchantment to your celebrations; they range from ageless favourites with a festive twist to cutting-edge concoctions that perfectly capture the spirit of the season. These recipes will make your New Year's Eve celebration, whether it is a lavish party or a little family get-together, unforgettable and lasting long after the celebrations end.

Here are some of the sensational cocktail recipes to enjoy Christmas and New Year parties with all warmth, laughter, and the perfect pour.

EAT DRINK REPEAT

Ingredients:

60ml Black And White Scotch Whisky

60ml Fresh Orange Juice

A Few Mint Leaves

30ml Cranberry Juice

Soda Water for Top Up

15ml Lime Juice

Garnish: Orange Slice and Mint Sprig

Method:

In a tall glass, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes, garnish and serve.

Pairing recommendation: A Black and white Cocktail is a perfect match for large platters. So, go ahead and pair it with your favourite kabab platter and get the party started.

JOHNNIE FESTIVE HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

45ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

30ml Ginger Juice

20ml Honey

15ml Lime Juice

Soda Water

Garnish: Ginger slice/ Ginger Candy

Method:

In a tall glass, build up all the ingredients over lots of ice cubes, garnish and serve.

Pairing recommendation: A nice festive call for this delicious highball paired with Mutton Boti Kebab.

BLACK COFFEE TWIST

Ingredients:

45 ml Black Dog

1 cup Black Coffee

3-star anise

3 cloves Cinnamon stick

30 ml sugar syrup

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick and Orange Zest

Method:

Pour black coffee into a pan heat it, add spices and sugar syrup cook on low heat for some time. Strain it into a coffee mug. Add 45 ml of Black Dog and garnish it with a cinnamon stick and orange zest.

KAAPI MARTINI

Ingredients:

Godawan 01 Rich & Rounded

50 ml coffee / Cold brew

40 ml brown sugar

Honey 20 ml

Method:

Shake well / or blend it with ice and serve it your choice of glassware, Coupe or On the Rocks. Garnish with cacao powder / Coffee beans / Nutmeg, the choice is yours.

NOT A COSMO

Ingredients:

Smirnoff- 60ml

Strawberry crush-

30mlTriple sec

Lime juice-10ml

Garnish- Strawberry or orange twist.

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a shaker, shake well and pour over ice in a martini glass.

CHICAGO SMASH

Ingredients:

Royal Challenge American Pride Bourbon: 50ml

Orange juice: 30ml

Lime juice: 15ml

Sugar Syrup: 15ml

Orange Chucks

Basil Leaves

Method:

Crush orange chunks and basil leaves in a glass, add Bourbon, orange juice, lime juice, sugar syrup and ice. Top with soda and crushed ice.

Cheers to making this Christmas and New Year truly extraordinary!



