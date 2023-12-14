Allergy season? 5 foods to rescue your sniffles

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 foods to rescue your sniffles

Seasonal allergies can be a relentless foe, turning the simple pleasures of winter into a sneezing and itching ordeal. While medications can provide relief, including certain foods in your diet may offer a natural and delicious way to combat those pesky allergy symptoms. Here are 5 foods that can help you fight seasonal allergies and enjoy the changing seasons more comfortably.

Pineapple:

Bursting with bromelain, an enzyme known for its anti-inflammatory properties, pineapple can be a delicious addition to your anti-allergy arsenal. Bromelain may help reduce mucus and nasal congestion, providing relief from common allergy symptoms. Enjoy fresh pineapple as a snack or add it to smoothies for a tropical twist with added benefits.

Leafy greens:

Dark, leafy greens such as spinach and kale are not only nutritional powerhouses but also contain a good dose of carotenoids. These compounds have been associated with a lower risk of allergic rhinitis. Including a variety of leafy greens in your salads, smoothies, or cooked dishes can contribute to overall well-being and potentially alleviate allergy symptoms.

Probiotic-rich foods:

A healthy gut can contribute to a robust immune system. Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and sauerkraut support gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. A balanced gut microbiome can potentially reduce allergic reactions, making these foods a tasty addition to your anti-allergy armoury.

Quercetin-rich foods:

Quercetin, a natural compound with antioxidant properties, can be a valuable ally in the battle against allergies. Foods like onions, apples, and berries are rich in quercetin and can help stabilize the cells that release histamine, a key player in allergic reactions. Including these foods in your diet might contribute to a calmer immune response.

Honey:

Sweet relief may come in the form of local honey. Consuming honey produced in your area exposes you to small amounts of local pollen. Over time, this exposure may help your body build a tolerance to the pollen, potentially reducing allergy symptoms. So, drizzle some local honey on your morning toast or stir it into your tea for a delicious remedy.

