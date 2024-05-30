5 reasons why sprouted ragi should be included in your diet this summer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Reasons why sprouted ragi should be included in your diet this summer.

If you’re looking for the next addition to your diet this summer, look no more. Sprouted ragi is an easy and versatile addition to your summer diet as it contains a variety of health benefits including improved digestion for adults and even babies! Read more to find out why sprouted ragi should be on your diet this summer.

Alleviates digestion

Ragi is rich in fibre content and as a result, can prevent indigestion. Fibre contains properties which keep you full for a long time and prevent binge eating during the day. Additionally, fibre also promotes a regular bowel cycle and can help relieve you of digestive issues like constipation. A bowl of ragi can be the perfect energising breakfast you need to start your mornings on a healthy note.

Weight loss

If you’re looking to lose weight, sprouted ragi is your best friend. It contains one of the lowest natural fat levels and only contains unsaturated fat. Unsaturated fat is considered a ‘healthy fat’ and does not affect your weight as significantly. Additionally, it contains tryptophans which are known to reduce appetite and prevent binge eating. You can replace wheat with sprouted ragi and watch the way it benefits your physiological well-being.

Excellent for babies

The natural source of nutrients has many benefits for babies and is a great choice for early nutrition. Ragi helps in making digestion stronger, builds muscle and can be effective for their overall development. Mixing ragi sprouts with milk would be the ideal food for nutrition for babies and also aids the health of their mothers.

Increases absorption of calcium

Sprouted ragi has the highest calcium content out of all the other minerals present. Calcium aids in bone development and reduces anti-nutrients in the body. It is considered beneficial for both children and adults. The germination process of ragi can raise calcium levels by approximately 20%, owing to the multiple benefits of sprouted ragi.

Controls blood sugar levels

Being rich in fibre and polyphenols, sprouted ragi also help control glucose levels in the blood. For diabetic patients, sprouted ragi is a great addition to their diet as it can help regulate blood sugar levels in the body.

Consider adding sprouted ragi to your diet this season and unlock the secret to a healthy gut, heart and stronger bones!

