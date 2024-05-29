Want to stay cool this summer? Try these 5 refreshing fruit ice cream recipes at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 refreshing fruit ice cream recipes at home

As the summer heat approaches, finding delicious ways to cool down becomes a top priority. One delightful method is to indulge in homemade fruit ice creams. These treats are not only refreshing but also healthier and customisable to your taste. Here are five easy-to-make fruit ice cream recipes to help you beat the heat this summer.

1. Strawberry Basil Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon fresh basil, finely chopped

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a blender, puree the strawberries until smooth.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the cream, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract until the sugar is dissolved.

Stir in the strawberry puree and basil.

Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Freeze for a few hours until firm, then serve and enjoy!

2. Mango Coconut Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh mango chunks

1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lime juice

Instructions:

Blend the mango chunks until smooth.

In a large bowl, whisk together the coconut milk, heavy cream, sugar, and lime juice until well combined.

Stir in the mango puree.

Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Freeze for a few hours before serving.

3. Blueberry Lemon Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Puree the blueberries in a blender until smooth.

In a medium bowl, mix the cream, milk, sugar, lemon zest, and vanilla extract until the sugar is dissolved.

Add the blueberry puree and stir well.

Churn in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Freeze for a few hours until set.

4. Peach Ginger Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Blend the peaches until smooth.

In a bowl, whisk together the cream, milk, sugar, ginger, and vanilla extract until the sugar is dissolved.

Stir in the peach puree.

Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Freeze until firm before serving.

5. Pineapple Mint Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh pineapple chunks

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon fresh mint, finely chopped

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Puree the pineapple chunks in a blender until smooth.

In a medium bowl, combine the cream, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract, whisking until the sugar is dissolved.

Mix in the pineapple puree and mint.

Churn in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Freeze for a few hours before enjoying.

Tips for Perfect Homemade Ice Cream

Use ripe, fresh fruits: For the best flavour, choose fruits that are in season and perfectly ripe.

Chill your mixture: Before churning, ensure your mixture is well-chilled to speed up the process and improve texture.

Don’t skip the cream: The fat in the cream helps achieve a smooth and creamy texture, so don't skimp on it.

Experiment with flavours: Feel free to mix and match fruits and herbs to create your unique combinations.

Making your fruit ice cream is a fun and satisfying way to stay cool during summer. Enjoy these recipes and let the refreshing flavours keep you comfortable all season long!

