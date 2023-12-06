Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 low-calorie parathas you can eat this winter season.

As the winter season approaches, the craving for warm and comforting food also increases. While indulging in hearty meals, we often forget about our health and end up consuming too many high-fat options. But what if we tell you that you can enjoy your favourite parathas guilt-free? Yes, you heard it right! Here we have listed 5 low-fat parathas that you must try this winter season.

Spinach Paratha

Spinach is not only a highly nutritious leafy vegetable but also adds great flavour to any dish. Spinach paratha is not only low in fat but also high in fibre and essential vitamins.

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour

Chopped spinach

Some spices

Method:

Start by kneading the dough with wheat flour, spinach, and a pinch of salt. Roll out the dough into small circles and cook it on a pan with minimal oil. You can also add some grated paneer or tofu for an extra dose of protein.

Oats Paratha

Oats are a great source of complex carbs and are known for their low-fat content. Oats paratha is not only low in fat but also high in fibre and helps in keeping you feeling full for longer.

Ingredients:

Oats flour

Whole wheat flour

Cumin powder

Coriander powder

Red chilli powder

Method:

For making this paratha, mix oats flour with whole wheat flour and add some water to make the dough. Then add some spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chilli powder for flavour. Roll out the dough into small circles and cook them on a pan with a little bit of oil.

Multigrain Paratha

Multigrain flour is a combination of various flours like wheat, barley, soy, corn, etc., making it a perfect option for a healthy and low-fat paratha. This paratha is not only low in fat but also provides a good balance of essential nutrients.

Ingredients:

Multigrain flour

Salt

Spices

Method:

To make this paratha, mix multigrain flour with water and add some salt and spices according to your taste. Roll out the dough and cook it in a pan with minimal oil. You can also add some veggies like grated carrots, capsicum, and onions for added nutrition.

Beetroot Paratha

Beetroot is known for its numerous health benefits and adding it to your paratha can make it not only delicious but also low in fat.

Ingredients:

Grated beetroot

Whole wheat flour

Some spices

Method:

To make this paratha, grate a medium-sized beetroot and mix it with whole wheat flour, water, and some spices. Knead the dough and roll out small circles, then cook them in a pan with minimal oil.

Sweet Potato Paratha

Sweet potatoes are not only a winter favourite but also a great source of complex carbs, fibre, and vitamins like A and C. Sweet potato paratha is not only low in fat but also provides essential nutrients required to boost our immunity during the winter season.

Ingredients:

Boiled sweet potato

Whole wheat flour

Cumin powder

Coriander powder

Red chilli powder

Method:

To make this low-fat paratha, mash boiled sweet potato and mix it with whole wheat flour, water, and spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chilli powder. Knead the dough and roll out small circles, then cook them in a pan with minimal oil.

ALSO READ: Baked Apple Crisp to Chicken Tikka: 6 healthy oven recipes for the festive season

Read More Lifestyle News