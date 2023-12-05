Baked Apple Crisp to Chicken Tikka: 6 healthy oven recipes for the festive season

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 6 healthy oven recipes for the festive season.

India's festivals are centred around community and customs. They strengthen bonds between families and communities and warm our hearts with laughter and affection. What makes celebrations memorable are the delectable feasts that have been handed down through the years! But even though you want to enjoy the amazing treats during this festive season, are you concerned about your health? Do not worry; we have you covered!

However, being away from home during these special occasions can sometimes leave you feeling homesick and missing the festivities with your loved ones. However, you can recreate the beloved flavours of home, and, most importantly, you won't have to compromise on your health goals.

Baked Palak Paneer Stuffed Mushrooms

The classic blend of spinach and paneer forms a delicious filling. Bake them in your trusty oven to ensure the mushrooms are perfectly tender and packed with flavour. To add a festive twist, garnish your creations with a generous sprinkle of grated paneer, which enhances the richness of the dish, and a drizzle of a luscious tomato-based sauce that brings a burst of tangy, zesty goodness to each delectable bite. This appetizer is the perfect way to begin your festive meal, setting the stage for a culinary adventure that pays homage to tradition while embracing innovation.

Baked Chicken Tikka

If you are a fan of Indian street food, you'll love this healthier twist on chicken tikka. Marinate chicken pieces in a tantalizing mixture of yoghurt and an array of aromatic spices to create a smoky, tandoori-inspired flavour. Whether you choose to grill, bake, or cook on the stovetop, the result is succulent, tender chicken that captures the essence of street-side culinary delights.

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Baked sweet potato fries are not only delicious but also a healthier alternative to traditional deep-fried fries. Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants. Here's a simple recipe for baked sweet potato fries: Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Toss sweet potato fries with olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Spread the fries in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the fries are golden and crispy.

Baked Apple Crisp

It is a classic and wholesome dessert that captures the essence of fall flavours. Fresh, crisp apples are the star of the show, their natural sweetness intensified through the baking process. The dish begins by layering slices of apples in a baking dish, creating a juicy and flavorful base. The magic happens with the topping – a crumbly mixture of oats, almond flour, and a touch of cinnamon. This delightful combination adds a satisfying crunch to every bite. To sweeten the deal, a drizzle of maple syrup provides a natural and nuanced sweetness,

Baked Rasgulla Cheesecake

Transform the beloved classic rasgulla into a modern fusion dessert by introducing it to the world of cheesecakes. Incorporate crushed rasgullas as a lusciously sweet and syrupy layer nestled in the heart of the cheesecake. To complete this delightful creation, add a light and creamy cheese mixture on top. This inventive dessert marries the traditional and contemporary, offering a delectable treat that combines the best of both worlds.

