5 Kitchen hacks that will save the dish if you accidentally add too much salt

Welcome to the world of culinary mishaps! We've all been there - you're excited to try out a new recipe, but somehow, you end up with a dish that's way too salty. Fear not, my friends, because there are a few simple tricks you can use to neutralize that oversalted flavor and save your dish from the trash bin. So let's get cooking (and hopefully not oversalting)!

Lemon juice

First, you can try adding an acid to the dish. Lemon juice, lime juice, and apple cider vinegar are all good options, as they can help to neutralize the saltiness. Tomato products, like tomato sauce or tomato paste, can also work because tomatoes are acidic. This method works especially well in soups and stews.

Use condiments

Another option is to add condiments to the dish. Sour cream, avocado, and ricotta cheese are all good choices, as they have a creamy texture that can help to dilute the salt slightly and distribute it more evenly on your palate. This method is particularly useful for casseroles, stews, chili, and other similar dishes.

Add dairy products

If the dish calls for dairy and it will complement the recipe, you can try adding more heavy cream, whole milk, or another type of dairy. Dairy contains sugar, which can help to cut down the taste of salt. It also coats the inside of your mouth, creating a barrier against the salt. Non-dairy milks, such as oat milk or coconut milk, can work similarly.

Use raw potatoes

Adding raw potatoes is another common method for fixing oversalted food. This works particularly well in soups, stews, and other similar dishes. Simply add a diced raw potato to the dish and let it cook. As it cooks, the potato will absorb some of the liquid, including the excess salt.

Add sugar

Finally, you can try incorporating a pinch of sugar or a sweetener like maple syrup to counteract the saltiness. Sweet and salty is a classic flavour combination, and sugar can help to balance out the saltiness in food. These are just a few ways to neutralize oversalted food, and with a little experimentation, you may find that one of these methods works best for your particular dish.

