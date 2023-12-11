5 delicious and nutritious low-calorie soup recipes for your weight loss journey

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 low-calorie soup recipes for weight loss.

Soup is one of the most versatile and comforting meals, perfect for any time of the year. It's also a great option for weight loss as it is low in calories, high in fibre, and can be packed with nutritious ingredients. However, not all soups are created equal when it comes to weight loss. Some are loaded with unhealthy ingredients and can be high in calories, which defeats the purpose of using soup as a weight loss tool.

To help you on your weight loss journey, we have put together 5 delicious and nutritious low-calorie soup recipes that are not only satisfying but also easy to make.

Vegetable Soup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 cups chopped tomatoes

3 cups vegetable broth

1 cup water

1 cup chopped green beans

1 cup corn kernels

1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, and sauté until fragrant. Add carrots, celery, and red bell pepper. Cook for 5 minutes. Pour in chopped tomatoes, vegetable broth, and water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Add green beans, corn kernels, and kidney beans. Cook for another 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

This vegetable soup is not only low in calories but also packed with fibre and nutrients from a variety of vegetables. You can also add in your favourite vegetables or swap out some of the ingredients to make it your own.

Chicken and Mushroom Soup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 lb boneless and skinless chicken breast, cut into small chunks

Sliced mushrooms

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup water

½ cup light cream or milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, and sauté until fragrant. Add chicken breast and cook until no longer pink. Stir in sliced mushrooms and cook for another 5 minutes. Pour in chicken broth and water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in light cream or milk, and let it simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley if desired.

This chicken and mushroom soup is perfect for those looking for a hearty and protein-packed low-calorie meal. The mushrooms add a meaty texture while the chicken breast keeps the soup lean and filling.

Lentil Soup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1 cup dried lentils, rinsed and drained

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup water

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, and saute until fragrant. Add carrots and celery, and cook for 5 minutes. Pour in dried lentils, vegetable broth, and water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and let it simmer for 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

This lentil soup is not only low in calories but also a great source of plant-based protein and fibre. Lentils are also known for their ability to keep you feeling full for longer, making this soup a great option for weight loss.

Tomato and Basil Soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

4 cups chopped tomatoes

2 cups vegetable broth

1 cup water

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, and saute until fragrant. Pour in chopped tomatoes, vegetable broth, and water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and let it simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in chopped basil and cook for another 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

This tomato and basil soup is a classic combination that is not only low in calories but also rich in antioxidants from the tomatoes and basil. It's a perfect soup for any time of the year.

Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 lbs butternut squash, peeled and cubed

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup water

½ cup light coconut milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Toasted pumpkin seeds for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, and saute until fragrant. Add butternut squash and cook for 5 minutes. Pour in vegetable broth and water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let it simmer for 20 minutes or until squash is tender. Use an immersion blender or transfer the soup to a blender to puree. Stir in light coconut milk and let it simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds if desired.

This creamy butternut squash soup is a guilt-free indulgence that is perfect for colder days. The butternut squash adds a touch of sweetness while the light coconut milk provides a creamy texture without the added calories.

