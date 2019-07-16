Lunar Eclipse 2019: Wondering what to eat and what to avoid? Diet that you should follow during Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse 2019: Wondering what to eat and what to avoid? Check out the diet that you should follow

Not only in history but in the present too, the process of lunar eclipse holds a special significance. What exactly is a lunar eclipse of a Chandra graham? It is the phenomenon that takes place when the moon passes exactly behind the Earth and let its shadow fall. On July 16-17, 2019, the stargazers will witness lunar eclipse which will fall on the occasion of Guru Purnima exactly after the duration of 149 years.

Although, it may sound quite exciting but there are several do’s and dont’s that come along with it. There are different believes by different people all over the world. There are some say that a fast should be kept during the duration of the eclipse while others say that everyone should stay inside. Some people believe that during the eclipse, a person can develop heart diseases, insomnia, stress, cough and cold, fear, mood swings, etc. Therefore, it is not advisable to go outside during the wee hours.

Since you are staying inside, it is crucial to know what to do what not to do, what to eat and what not to eat during the wee hours. As per many astrologers, it is believed that one should opt for a satvik diet and should avoid heavy or spicy food. Here are a few tips of what to eat and what not to eat during this lunar eclipse.

Have a look:

No meals should be offered to God at this time. Do not keep anything in the house that was cooked the last day No cooked food should be eaten at this point of time. Instead choose raw fruits and vegetable especially pear which is rich in nutrients. Avoid drinking normal water and opt for either ginger water or coconut water. Alcohol and non-vegetarian food should be completely avoided as they tend to be affected by negative energies at these hours.

NOTE- The ardh chandra grahan will start at 1:31 am on July 17 and will end at 4:29 am.