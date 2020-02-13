Here are 5 reasons why you should start drinking 'haldi doodh' daily

Image Source : MEDICALNEWS Haldi-doodh - start having daily for sure shot benefits

Health benefits of Turmeric Milk or Haldi Doodh: If you grew up in a desi Indian family there’s no way that you haven't been told the benefits of haldi wala doodh or turmeric milk. And the aura around this “Raambaan’ medication for ‘almost’ everything that we dealt as a child was not in vain. Turmeric is loaded with curcumin which helps to fight bacteria and viruses. It also helps to increase our body's immunity to fight back infections and viruses. Turmeric is also used for its medicinal purposes so, intaking a pinch of turmeric with lukewarm milk regularly can do wonders for your body. We list down five benefits of consuming haldi doodh or turmeric milk regularly

Boosts Immunity

If you are one of those who regularly fall prey to viral infection consuming turmeric milk can surely help you. Haldi doodh increases your body's general resistance and immunity.

Cures joint and muscle pain

If you are dealing with muscle or joint pains, Haldi doodh can make your life a bit easy. The anti-inflammatory property of turmeric milk can help cure the pain.

Good for skin

Haldi doodh helps to cleanse the blood, thus makes the skin glowing flawlessly. It helps to keep the skin away from infections and allergies.

Good for digestive system

Not just this, drinking turmeric milk daily helps to make the digestive system strong and helps to promote digestion. Drinking turmeric milk can help you cope with indigestion while relieving gas and bloating.

Anti-aging

Turmeric has anti-aging properties and helps to prevent the skin from premature aging.