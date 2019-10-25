Celebrate healthy Diwali with Gujiyas. How? Let Kareena's nutritionist tell you

Have Gujiyas guilt-free this festive season

Markets buzzing with customers, houses lit up with strings of fancy lights and decorative materials and fragrance of traditional sweet dishes- that's what Diwali is all about. Diwali festivities have begun with Dhanteras and let us guess, you can't wait for October 27 so that you can have lip-smacking dishes and delectable delicacies.

With time, earthen diyas have been replaced by LED lights and fancy chocolate and mithai boxes have taken place of home-made gujiyas and laddoos. Reason? With our busy lifestyle and hectic schedules, we have started finding readymade stuff more convenient. However, nothing can replace the sense of celebration and togetherness when we enjoy homemade delicacies with laughter rather than playing passing the parcel (soan papdi dabba).

Lakshmi Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and timings

There was a time when people started shooing away ghee and deep-fried items. Well, trust us, it was all fad. Though gradually, millennials have started understanding the importance of homemade sweets made of ghee.

Even celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who is followed by B-town stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt among others endorse the idea of having a spoon or half of ghee on your platter.

In case you aren't convinced, let us explain to you in detail. Deep-friend foods, unlike general misconceptions, have plenty of health benefits.

Frying gujiyas in essential fats like those present in ghee or groundnut oil reduces glycemic index of the food item. Not only this, but it also helps in absorbing fat-soluble vitamins like A, E, D and K. This as a result boosts immunity and regulates blood sugar.

Besides, ghee if extracted from cows feeding on grass, is rich in K2 and CLA which are antioxidants with anti-viral properties. Various researches have also proved that ghee has anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties.

Also, while preparing don't substitute sugar with artificial sweeteners.

Ye Diwali home-made sweets wali! So, this Diwali have gujiyas guilt-free and enjoy the food diversity we have.

Happy Diwali To All Of You!

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News