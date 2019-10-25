Diwali 2019: Lakshmi Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and timings

Diwali Puja (Lakshmi puja vidhi) 2019

Diwali has arrived!! We know you can't keep calm. More than anything else, you must be excited to gorge on delicacies and flaunt your ethnic style. Aren't you?

One of the prominent festivals of Hindus, Diwali is celebrated as festival of lights and sweets. This year Diwali will be celebrated on October 27 all over the world. Diwali falls on the 15th day of Kartik month on new moon day according to Hindu calendar.

Diwali preparations start at least two weeks before the day. Cleaning, dusting, shopping, cooking!

Preparations keep going on even till the last minute.

Diwali: What does mythology say?

There are several mythological stories related to Diwali. The majority believe that Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama and Sita after 14 years of exile. For the unversed, entire Ayodhya lit ghee diyas to celebrate the return of their much-loved king.

Diwali also finds a mention in the ninth century poet Rajashekhar's account. The festival was referred to as Dipamalik where houses were cleaned and decorated with lights in his account.

In the seventh century Sanskrit play Nagananda, the festival has been referred to as Deepapratipadutsava in which newlywed couples were gifted lamps.

Diwali Week

Dhanteras 2019: October 25

Dhanteras

Chhoti Diwali 2019: October 26

Choti Diwali

Diwali 2019: October 27

Diwali

Govardhan Puja 2019: October 29

Govardhan Puja

Bhai Dooj 2019: October 30

Bhai Dooj

Diwali Puja (Lakshmi Puja) Vidhi, Muhurat, Mantra

Few devotees keep a day-long fast and break it after Lakshmi Puja in the evening. For Lakshmi Puja, it is important to decorate your home with marigold flowers, mango and banana leaves. Kalash with unpeeled coconut are kept on both sides of the entrance of the home.

For Lakshmi Puja preparations, you should first put idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on a raised platform covered with red piece of cloth. Adorn them with silk clothes and jewellery. Keep Navgraha Gods on the left side over a white cloth.

Start your puja with dhyan (meditating). Chant the following mantra during meditation.

Ya Sa Padmasanastha Vipul-Kati-Tati Padma-Patrayatakshi,

Gambhirartav-Nabhih Stana-Bhara-Namita Shubhra-Vasttariya।

Ya Lakshmirdivya-Roopairmani-Gana-Khachitaih Svapita Hema-Kumbhaih,

Sa Nityam Padma-Hasta Mam Vasatu Grihe Sarva-Maangalya-Yukta॥

Then join your hands and fold both thumbs inwards in avahan mudra and chant ''Aagachchha Dev-Deveshi! Tejomayi Maha-Lakshmi! Kriyamanam Maya Pujaam, Grihaan Sur-Vandite! ॥ Shri Lakshmi-Devi Aavahayami ॥''

Now take five flowers in hands and keep them in front of the idol of Goddess Lakshmi while chanting, ''Nana-Ratna-Samayuktam, Karta-Swar-Vibhushitam। Aasanam Dev-Devesh! Preetyartham Prati-Grihyataam॥ ॥ Shri Lakshmi-Devyai Aasanarthe Panch-Pushpani Samarpayami ॥''.

After offering water and Panchamirta bath to Goddess Lakshmi, offer moli as new clothes, honey, milk, jewellery and red sandalwood. Don't forget to offer vermillion and kumkum along with akshata (unbroken rice), deep and paan with betel nuts.



Diwali Puja Muhurat

As per Drikpanchang.com, Lakshmi Puja muhurat will begin from 07:15 PM and will end at 08:38 PM.

Amavasya Tithi: 12:23 PM, Oct 27- 09:08 AM, October 28

Pradosh Kaal: 06:08 PM - 08:38 PM, October 27

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:15 PM - 09:15 PM, October 28

Diwali Potters' Wali

This Diwali, let's go back to those good old days when diyas used to brighten up the dark night, not the fancy lights. Let's act a bit more responsible towards this planet by saving electricity and switching to earthen diyas. Purchase diyas from your nearest potters and illuminate their Diwali.

Wishing you all an amazing Diwali!