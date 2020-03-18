Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Coronavirus: Here's the recipe of Rasam dish which is not just tasty but also an immunity booster

Coronavirus: Here's the recipe of Rasam dish which is not just tasty but also an immunity booster

Want to build your immunity against coronavirus? Here's a recipe of Rasam dish which is helpful in keeping the novel virus at bay and keeping your immune system strong.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 18, 2020 14:05 IST
Coronavirus: Here's the recipe of Rasam dish which is not just tasty but also an immunity booster

Coronavirus: Here's the recipe of Rasam dish which is not just tasty but also an immunity booster

Indian spices and dishes are not just for filling the stomach and making a dish tasty but has a lot of health-related benefits. There are so many such spices in our kitchen that can also be used as medicine. It is very important to have a strong immunity to protect yourself from the changing weather, but at this time looking at the widespread of coronavirus, it becomes necessary to take extra care of your body. The coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). In such a situation, there is a great need to keep your immunity system strong. In such a situation, we are going to tell you a simple recipe 'Rasam tea' that can be instantly made at home and can be mixed with any other dish. Including rasam in your diet will strengthen your immunity faster.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Benefits of Rasam dish:

Cumin, garlic, curry leaves, etc. are used to make this dish, which keeps immunity strong and fights bacteria.

Cumin:

India Tv - Cumin seeds

Cumin seeds

Cumin is known to have antimicrobial properties. It reduces the infection caused by food. When you eat it, it leaves a component called 'megalomicin' that has antibiotic properties.

Curry Leaves:

India Tv - Curry leaves

Curry leaves

Curry leaves contain vitamins A, B, C, and B2. Apart from this, it is rich in iron and calcium. Along with these components, it also has anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties.

Garlic:

India Tv - Garlic

Garlic

Garlic has medicinal properties. The use of garlic in the changing seasons will help you deal with disease-causing bacteria. Health experts have revealed that eating raw garlic can bring more benefits than cooking and eating it.

Ingredients to make Rasam:

  • 1 tomato
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • Some curry leaves
  • 2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2 tablespoons black pepper
  • A little tamarind
  • Salt as per taste

Spices for ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons Ghee
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • Asafoetida a pinch
  • 2 dry red chilies
  • Coriander leaves

Recipe:

First of all, add cumin seeds, garlic, black pepper, curry leaves and grind them well. Now add tomatoes, tamarind and make a thick paste. Now take a pan and heat 2 cups of water in it and add cumin paste to it. Let it boil for 3-5 minutes.

Now take another pan, prepare the tempering using the spices. For this, first heat the ghee. After getting hot, add mustard seeds and fry them lightly. Then add turmeric, asafoetida, red chili and fry it. After that add rasam mixture to it. Now mix it well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X