Coronavirus: Here's the recipe of Rasam dish which is not just tasty but also an immunity booster

Indian spices and dishes are not just for filling the stomach and making a dish tasty but has a lot of health-related benefits. There are so many such spices in our kitchen that can also be used as medicine. It is very important to have a strong immunity to protect yourself from the changing weather, but at this time looking at the widespread of coronavirus, it becomes necessary to take extra care of your body. The coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). In such a situation, there is a great need to keep your immunity system strong. In such a situation, we are going to tell you a simple recipe 'Rasam tea' that can be instantly made at home and can be mixed with any other dish. Including rasam in your diet will strengthen your immunity faster.

Benefits of Rasam dish:

Cumin, garlic, curry leaves, etc. are used to make this dish, which keeps immunity strong and fights bacteria.

Cumin:

Cumin seeds

Cumin is known to have antimicrobial properties. It reduces the infection caused by food. When you eat it, it leaves a component called 'megalomicin' that has antibiotic properties.

Curry Leaves:

Curry leaves

Curry leaves contain vitamins A, B, C, and B2. Apart from this, it is rich in iron and calcium. Along with these components, it also has anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties.

Garlic:

Garlic

Garlic has medicinal properties. The use of garlic in the changing seasons will help you deal with disease-causing bacteria. Health experts have revealed that eating raw garlic can bring more benefits than cooking and eating it.

Ingredients to make Rasam:

1 tomato

2 garlic cloves

Some curry leaves

2 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 tablespoons black pepper

A little tamarind

Salt as per taste

Spices for ingredients:

2 tablespoons Ghee

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Asafoetida a pinch

2 dry red chilies

Coriander leaves

Recipe:

First of all, add cumin seeds, garlic, black pepper, curry leaves and grind them well. Now add tomatoes, tamarind and make a thick paste. Now take a pan and heat 2 cups of water in it and add cumin paste to it. Let it boil for 3-5 minutes.

Now take another pan, prepare the tempering using the spices. For this, first heat the ghee. After getting hot, add mustard seeds and fry them lightly. Then add turmeric, asafoetida, red chili and fry it. After that add rasam mixture to it. Now mix it well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

