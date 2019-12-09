Celebrity nutritionist-approved foods to avoid digestion problems this Shaadi season

With Shaadi season going on in full swing in north India, we are sure you would have a lot of weddings to attend and enjoy in this amazing weather. Though weddings are the most loved occasions for all the foodies out there, you have to agree that too much spicy chole and non-stop buttery naans can be a bit too harsh on your stomach. Hence, here we are, with a few tips from celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, where she has listed these amazing foods to avoid digestion problems during this shaadi season.

Have fun guys!

1. Glass of chaas/buttermilk with hing and black salt right after lunch -

While the chaas or buttermilk is both a good source of probiotics and Vit B12, the hing and black salt (kalanamak) combo will help cut down bloating, gas and even prevent irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) that usually causes

Do it - Especially if you are attending evening functions and want to sport a flat stomach.

2. 1 teaspoon of Chyawanprash at bedtime -

Chyawanprash keeps the immune system strong, solid source of flavonoids and antioxidants, will ensure that the skin stays supple and soft even through the torture of the wedding festivities.

Do it - If late-night shaadis are a routine and especially if you are at destination weddings.

3. Methi laddoo made with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger -

Methi is known to possess a million health benefits. When combined together with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger, it prevents stomach cramps and constipation, promotes intestinal mucosa and even helps keep the hair lustrous which can otherwise look frizzy due to poor functioning stomach.

Do it - Either at breakfast or as a 4-6 pm meal, if you are out of routine with sleep and even missing workouts. The laddoos will help with blood sugar regulation too.