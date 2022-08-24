Pearl bustier to hair accessory, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor redefine styling goals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's outfit

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are true fashionistas. The actresses know how to nail a new trend from new fashionable clothes to any new type of accessories. Recently, both the divas were seen wearing pearl bustiers and handmade pearl statement collars that left their fans going gaga over their breathtaking looks.

Deepika Padukone was a part of the jury member team at the 75th Cannes film festival and wore an ivory white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the closing ceremony. The main focus of her stylish look was her unique accessories. Her saree had a white pearl bustier embroidered that made her stand out from the crowd. She completed her look with smokey eyes, nude lips and a neat sleek hair bun.

Details about Deepika’s statement pearl collar

The ‘Chennai Express’ actress looked like a regal princess in a statement pearl collar designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It is being said that this handmade pearl collar was made of 1200 pearls and 200 crystals.

The designer duo also shared Deepika’s picture on their Instagram account. The caption read, “Deepika Padukone is heavenly in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wears an off-white saree featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles. A bustier with pearls and crystals and a spectacular, hand-embroidered, statement pearl collar completes the ethereal look.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABUJANISANDEEPKHOSLA Deepika Padukone in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit

Similarly, new mom, Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 37th birthday in style. The actress earlier shared her maternity shoot pictures in which she was seen in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's designer outfit with a statement pearl collar.

Details about Sonam’s maternity outfit

The ‘Neerja’ fame actress looked like a divine goddess in a white chamois satin skirt made up of delicate sequins and pearls. She paired her skirt with a long trailing multi-panelled dress made up of hand-embroidered pearls.

Not only this, but Sonam also styled pearls as a hair accessory along with the outfit. Different sizes of pearls on her braid made her look super stunning. She completed her look with a pair of diamond studs.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONAMISEVERYTHING_Sonam Kapoor Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's outfit

Among both actresses, whose style do you like more?

Read More Lifestyle News