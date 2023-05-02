Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid in black, Kardashians honouring Karl Lagerfeld to Jared Leto as cat | Outfit Check

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto

Met Gala 2023: One of the biggest fashion nights, is currently being held in New York City. The event took off on a stunning note with co-chairs, Penelope Cruz and Dua Lipa making a grand statement in bridal coutures. Penelope honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld in an angelic hooded sheer gown from Chanel Couture's spring/summer 1988 collection while Dua opted for a Chanel couture from 1992. This year, Met Gala celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

The theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, reportedly, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Gigi Hadid

American supermodel Gigi Hadid turned heads with her outfit at the Met Gala 2023. She slayed the black Givenchy ensemble. The model wore a strapless corset top and a low-rise black skirt. She completed the look with three pearl necklace strings and a black mesh overlay that flowed into a daring train. To compliment her outfit, she opted for a pair of sheer gloves, stud earrings and black stilettos.

Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star kept it simple yet classy in honour of the late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Kim hit the red carpet in a Schiaparelli dress that is "dripping in pearls." She elevated the outfit with a massive diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, white sandals encrusted with pearls, and a matching pearl anklet.

Doja Cat

Rapper-singer Doja Cat paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing his favourite cat Choupette-themed look. To justify her look, she even wore cat prosthetics on her face. Reportedly, the Choupette first became part of Lagerfeld's life in 2011. She opted for a hooded Oscar de la Renta gown, which included cat ears on the hood, silver sequins, a backless feature, and a mermaid silhouette that extended into a white feathered train.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto paid homage to the late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette by dressing up as the cat at Hollywood's biggest fashion night on Tuesday. Jared donned a full catsuit with white fur and a headpiece that completely hid him from view. He did eventually take off the head to reveal himself with some extra heavy dark eyeliner on. Inside the catsuit, he wore an all-black ensemble comprised of a bedazzled cape, semi-sheer blouse, pleated skirt, and black trousers.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks absolutely dropped-dead gorgeous in a white gown. For her Met Gala debut, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung. To finish the look, she wore matching gloves and earrings. Alia looks glam in slicked-back hair with a middle parting. This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'.

(With ANI inputs)

