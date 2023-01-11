Golden Globe Awards 2023 Best Dressed: Selena Gomez, RRR Team, Andrew Garfield & others slay on red carpet

Follow us on Image Source : AP Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Best Dressed: The red carpet of the 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards witnessed glitzy appearances from many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. Pan-India film RRR made history at the prestigious ceremony by winning the Best Score award for the song 'Naatu Naatu'. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli made a splash at the red carpet, looking their best. On the other hand, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Billy Porter and others also turned heads at the gala event. Let's have a look at who wore what at Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Selena Gomez

Global diva Selena Gomez is undoubtedly killing the red carpet-game! The 30-year-old pop icon sported TK and looked absolutely stunning at the 2023 Golden Globes! the 'Only Murders In the Building' star was seen wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. The singer and actress accented her outfit with dangling diamond earrings, SANTONI platform sandals, rings, and a high ponytail. Ruling the red carpet, Selena surely caught everyone's attention.

Image Source : APSelena Gomez at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Andrew Garfield

Hollywood Hunk Andrew Garfield is all in for Golden Globes. Following his arrival in a simple yet stylish Mustard hued tuxedo on the red carpet, the 39-year-old left no stone unturned for this gala event. Andrew Garfield has had four Golden Globe nominations in as many categories during the course of a dozen years. He is presently competing for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor as the lead of Hulu's 'Under the Banner of Heaven' right after winning the 2022 Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor award for 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'

Image Source : APAndrew Garfield at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

RRR Team- Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli

Indian actor N.T. Rama Rao Jr. rocks a black tuxedo with sunglasses on the Golden Globes red carpet. His 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan looked dapper in a black ensemble on the Golden Globes red carpet. 'RRR' filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli tweeted a picture with his wife strutting the red carpet in Indian wear and captioned: "Happy to be here." Also, 'RRR' struck gold by winning the trophy for Best Original Song-Motion Picture for 'Naatu Naatu.'

Ana de Armas

Actor Ana de Armas arrived at the ceremony's Red Carpet event looking stunning in a sleeveless black dress. Armas' dress had an intricate silver stud design running down the front. The actor also had her long hair down and added silver earrings along with a matching bracelet.

Image Source : APAna De Armas at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Billy Porter

Actor Billy Porter, famed for experimenting with red carpet style and gravitating toward gender-fluid looks, did not leave a chance to ace the fashion game at the Golden Globe 2023 red carpet. Billy arrived at the ceremony in a super plush velvet magenta tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano. He paired it with sparkly platforms. No wonder why he is called a "Red carpet legend."

Image Source : APBilly Porter at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco, who is pregnant, arrived in style at the 2023 Golden Globes accompanied by her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Dressed in a purple floor-length gown, Cuoco graced the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton and looked ravishing. Pelphrey was seen wearing a white tux jacket and black slacks.

Image Source : APKaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphreyr at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Margot Robbie

Actress Margot Robbie made heads turn on the red carpet of Golden Globe 2023. Robbie made an elegant entry in a custom baby pink gown by Chanel. The halter-neck dress featured sheer diagonal stripes throughout, a sleek built-in belt, a tulle skirt, and a silver star embellishment at the neck.

Image Source : APMargot Robbie at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Meanwhile, the Globes seeks to re-establish itself as one of Hollywood's hottest awards ceremonies. For nearly the past two years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has faced backlash for lack of diversity among its membership and complaints of unethical business practices.

Read More Lifestyle News